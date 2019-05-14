How MI, Ycee inspired my music career – Selassie

By Rotimi Agbana

Fast-rising Nigerian singer, Richie Selassie Okonkwo has proven that he is ready to take over the competitive Nigerian music industry.

The 23-year-old singer who hails from Aguata- Anambra State and a graduate of Geological engineer, Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology, Kumasi, Ghana plan to do a music collaboration with Ycee and some other popular music stars.

Speaking on the people he looks up to in the industry and plans for collaboration, Selassie shared his plans to work with Ycee in the near future. He also revealed how MI inspired his venture into the music-making craft.

“The number one person that made me come into music is MI. In fact, back then, I knew every MI song word for word. That was how I actually started the music. Back in secondary school, YCee and I loved miming artists’ songs. YCee was a Lil Wayne freak and I was an MI guy. We put up shows and YCee would do Lil Wayne stuff and I would do MI stuff and girls will be screaming. One of the students then came up to me and said; “guy, I’ve watched you do this; you’re very good at it. I’m your classmate and I’m your fan. You should look into it. That’s how I started.”

He added, “Shout out to YCee. He’s a successful young man right now, and I’d like to do a collabo with him this year. I’ve spoken to him about it and the Selassie Family’s working towards it. It would also be a blessing to work with Olamide sometime soon. Olamide puts flavour on songs. It will be a huge pleasure to work with him and Wizkid. Fingers crossed, I believe God works in mysterious ways,” he said.