How kidnappers stormed Daura, abducted Buhari’s District Head

…Attack carried out to ridicule the president—Resident

…We’ve launched manhunt to rescue victim— Police

By Bashir Bello

Following the kidnap of Mallam Musa Umar, the District Head of Daura, the home town of President of Muhammadu Buhari, the residents of the town have been gripped with fear even as they believed the abduction was carried out purposely to ridicule the president.

Some of the residents who described how the attack took place said they initially thought the attackers were armed robbers who came to rob the residents of their valuables.

How the kidnappers attacked Daura

A resident, who pleaded to speak on condition of anonymity said when the gunmen stormed the area and started shooting sporadically into the air they thought they were armed robbers and not kidnappers.

According to him, “it was after Magrib prayers when the gunmen stormed the area. They started shooting sporadically into the air from Tashar Kudu and caused commotion while everyone scampered for safety. They then proceeded towards Magajin Garin’s house who has just finished observing his evening prayer (Magrib). He was seated in front of his house when the gunmen came, and when they shot into the air twice, he surrendered. So they asked him to enter the car. The kidnappers also shot at the electric pole which caused electricity in the town to go off before they whisked him away.

Bandits invade two Katsina villages, kill 17, destroy houses, cart away livestocks

“At first, we thought they were armed robbers who were out to rob in the area. It was later we realized that the Magajin Gari was their target as they kidnapped him. They didn’t kill or injure anybody,” the source said.

Attack carried out to ridicule Buhari—Daura resident

Another resident of Daura, who spoke on condition of anonymity said the kidnap of the Magajin Garin Daura, Umar, was deliberate and targeted to ridicule President Muhammadu Buhari.

“The kidnap of the Magajin Garin Daura was just to ridicule the President. It was deliberate. They knew where they were coming to because they came confidently and went straight to his residence where they met him seated in front of his house. He was sitting in front of his house. This showed that they had their plan and did their homework well.

“If proper investigation is carried out, it will be discovered that there were informants who gave them information about the district head. But for the informants, how did they know the district head had finished prayers and how did they identify him,” the source said.

Kidnappers yet to communicate with family—Aminu Daura

A close ally of the family, Aminu Jamo Daura said “from yesterday (Wednesday) when the incident happened, we have all been in a state of shock. The whole family and the people of Daura are in shock over the abduction. We are in a state of disbelief and also in a prayer mood. But till now (Thursday evening) the kidnappers have not asked for ransom or given any condition for his release,” Daura said.

Another source close to the family said less than an hour after the Magajin Gari was kidnapped his abductors allowed him to call his family members to tell them he had been kidnapped though he was not allowed to converse for long before they (kidnappers) seized his phone and switched it off.

We’re worried over this incident —Council Chair

Chairman, Daura Local government area, Abba Mato who was among early callers in to the house of the district head shortly after he was kidnapped said efforts were being made to secure his release by the security agents.

“We have notified the security agency to intensify efforts to ensure his release. We are not at peace in Daura, the incident has made the people to be scared.”

A visit to the Emir’s palace for comments proved abortive as it was gathered that the Emir had banned comments on the incident. Although it was gathered that the Emir has directed that special prayers be offered in all mosques in the area to ensure his quick release from captivity.

Meanwhile, sympathizers have continued to throng the Magajin Garin Daura’s residence located along Damarawa road to sympathize with the family members.

It was gathered that Umar, a former comptroller of the Nigeria Custom Service, was to be married to the niece of President Buhari while his daughter is married to the ADC of the President.

He is also a younger brother to the Emir of Daura, Dr. Umar Farooq Umar.

30 Kwara communities in darkness for 100 years

A statement by the spokesperson of the Katsina State Police Command, SP Gambo Isah said Umar, was kidnapped by a six man gang who stormed his residence shooting sporadically into the air.

SP Isah said, “Yesterday, (Wednesday) at about 19:10hrs, unknown bandits numbering about six, shooting sporadically into the air, stormed the residence of Magajin Garin Daura, Alh Musa Uba in an unregistered Peugeot 405, blue in colour and abducted him while he was sitting on a bench outside his residence to unknown destination.

“The Commissioner of police, Katsina State Command, CP Sanusi Buba, with police patrol teams immediately arrived at the scene.

“Police patrol teams at Kusada Division, Katsina state intercepted the hoodlums and engaged them in a gun duel, as a result of which one Inspector Muntari Maikudi attached to Kusada Division sustained a gun shot injury and was rushed to Federal Medical Center Katsina for treatment.

“IGP Tactical Squad, SARS teams, PMF and counter terrorism units have already been deployed to rescue the victim. The Command enjoins members of the public to always assist the security agencies with timely and actionable intelligence on the activities of these bandits. Be rest assured that the command and indeed other security agencies are on their toes to bring to an end the activities of these bandits,” SP Isah said.

Insecurity ranging from kidnapping to banditry in Katsina state is rampant in local government areas such as Jibia, Batsari, Safana, Danmusa, Kankara, Dandume, Dutsinma, Sabuwa, Faskari.

It was believed that insecurity in the state was as a result of banditry in the neighbouring Zamfara state which spilled over to Katsina.

While the onslaught was on in Zamfara, Governor Aminu Bello Masari of Katsina State at any given opportunity appealed on the need to contain it in order to prevent a spill over to Katsina.

Months later, Governor Masari raised the alarm that the state was under the siege of bandits and that kidnappers were making it unsafe for everybody including him as the Governor.

The Deputy Governor, Mannir Yakubu corroborated the Governor by saying that the kidnappers had even gone beyond kidnapping people by the road side to kidnapping people in the comfort zones of their homes, citing the instance with the mother-in-law of the Governor who was kidnapped in her her home.