How Halima Abubakar betrayed me – Cossy Ojiakor

Perhaps, if Nollywood actress, Uche Ogbodo had premonition of what would follow her post on Thursday, she might have had a rethink. Because the moment she made the post, all hell broke loose, and it was from none other than the nutty queen herself, Cossy Ojiakor who attacked, not Ogbodo herself but one of the Nollywood actresses in the picture she posted.

The picture had 3 Nollywood actresses in it, namely: Uche Ogbodo herself, Uche Elendu and Halima Abubakar. Ogbodo who celebrated her birthday, a couple of days ago, with hell-raiser nude pictures, was only trying to reassert her confidence in the two other actresses in the picture.

She had written: “ I fuck with these girls because they keeping it 100%. I ain’t ready to waste my energy around fake ass bitches all over the place”.

It was a mistake, at least from Cossy’s perspective, who took the pain to repost the picture on her own wall with a word of caution to Ogbodo, saying all she saw in the picture were two girls and a snake.

She wrote, “I just saw this picture on Uche Ogbodo’s page, then her caption got me confused. Please let’s save Uche from impending calamity because I only see 2 girls and a snake. Who can identify the snake in the pix?”

Unsurprisingly, it set adrift a wave of comments with some respondents offering the name of the alleged snake in the trio. What Cossy didn’t do was reveal who the snake was but when Potpourri slid into her DM for a further probe the story took another turn and voila the identity of the snake was revealed!

“Yes, I was referring to Halima Abubakar. She’s a snake. It was her boyfriend that wrote that dog story back in the days that shattered my life. She was my friend and she had access to the picture I took on set with the dog. She cooked up that story and gave her boyfriend that was a journalist to write it. We were close friends then and she had access to the picture of me and the dog which I collected from the camera guy on set. I later learnt she did it to get back at me for snatching her sugar daddy. She scattered my table a long time ago with that dog story and to make matters worse Chico Ejiro, the director, Joy Ejiro, the costumier, and the producer of that movie all kept quiet. So, I don’t respect industry elders, I only respect the truth,” she told Potpourri in a private chat

Apparently awash with memories of the event, the Nollywood queen of boobs unleashed more details about the incident on her page, but not mentioning names as she did in the private chat with Potpourri.

Hear her: “I remembered the day the snake girl came to my house, I do see her around but was shocked how she got my address. I asked who gave her my address, well it was a mutual friend, she brought food on that first visit and so we became friends. I was and am still super hot, the men wanted me so much even her supposedly sugar daddies. I was naive and believed in meeting a guy, getting to know each other then start dating. Oh, back then I was in love with this movie producer that didn’t even notice I existed when all the big monies were dying for me, I was loving love but snake girl didn’t know that about me and all hell broke loose. She gave out a picture I took onset of Itohan to her journalist boyfriend, Tunde Moshood. I was in limbo for 8 good years, the story then was, “there goes that girl that slept with dog.” It was the mastermind of snake girl, so how can I keep quite and let another girl I like go through maybe similar pain (referring to Uche Ogbodo) “.