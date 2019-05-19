How EFCC arrested 22 internet fraudsters in Sapele

By Paul Olayemi

Sapele – As the news of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) raid on suspected internet fraudsters in Sapele on Friday morning continue to trend, a source at the MTN road leading to Okirighwre, scene of the raid has narated how the anti fraud men stormed the building located at the back of Mountain of Fire Ministry, along Okirighwre road, in the early morning of 17th May 2019.

The source, who lives at the MTN road neighborhood, Stone throw away from the scene of the raid, and calls himself John, said the anti graft men stormed the building very early on Friday morning “I was brushing my teeth at about 6am, when I saw them drove into the street in two 18 seater white buses.

“When they started pounding on the gate, a woman who knew as a Secondary school teacher came to open the gate. About ten of them went in and started knocking on two of the flats downstairs, while 3 of them went to the back of the house.

The source said the anti fraud men who were all suit up in an EFCC jacket were initially prevented from entering, but when the suspects found out the anti fraud men were determined to gain entry, they had to opened their gates to let the operatives in.

“They were professional in their approach and it was obvious they were working on an information.

“Four of the Six flats said to be occupied by the suspected fraudsters were raided, leaving out the other two where a banker and a teacher occupies.

The source also said the duration of the raid was four hours “they left there at about 10.23am and the presence of the anti fraud men drew a large crowd in the area.

The source said the anti graft men arrested 9 persons including 2 girls from the flat down stairs

Operatives of @officialEFCC's Advance Fee Fraud Section, Abuja Headquarters in collaboration with men from the Benin Zonal Police, have arrested 22 suspected internet fraudsters during an early morning raid at Sapele, Delta State. pic.twitter.com/99oGR8SoHv — Lauretta Onochie (@Laurestar) May 18, 2019

“They were brought out and made to sit on the ground but the ones at the top flats refused to open their doors even when their phones were ringing out loud.

“When it was obvious the EFCC officers were determined to get in, the occupants of the first flat at the top let the operatives in, while the door to the second flat was forced open after frantic phone calls by the officers'”

Our source also said, some of the boys hid themselves in the ceiling and the EFCC officers had to use tear gas to smoke them out while

Some laptops were also said to have been hidden and recovered by the anti fraud men from foodstuff like rice and garri bags.

Similarly, EFCC operatives from Abuja had arrested two suspected internet fraudster in Ughelli, Delta State, on Thursday, May 16, 2019.

Items recovered from the suspects include laptop computers, iPhones, phones, ATM cards and three exotic vehicles. The cars are Benz C350, Benz ML 350 and Chrysler 300

EFCC’s Head of Media and Publicity, Tony Orilade, earlier in a statement had said that the raid on the internet fraudsters is one in the series by operatives of the Commission in line with the directive of the acting Executive Chairman of the Commission, Ibrahim Magu, to rid the entire country of internet fraud and cybercrime.

The suspects were said to have made useful statements and will be charged to court as soon investigations are completed.