Few days to handing over to Permanent Secretary of the ministry, Lagos State Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Kehinde Bamigbetan, weekend, narrowly, escaped death with his driver in an auto crash that occurred in Osun State.

Bamigbetan, who in his last public official duty represented Governor Akinwunmi Ambode of Lagos State at the 2019 Biennial Conference of Nigeria Guild of Editors, in Lagos, penultimate weekend, announced the incident in a Facebook post, yesterday.

His ash colour Sport Utility Vehicle, SUV, which he was travelling in before the tragic accident had its bonnet smashed and two airbags blown out after ramming into Police Armoured Personnel Carrier.

Bamigbetan posted on his Facebook post, thus: “His mercy endures forever. The driver drove into an armoured carrier on our way from the farm. I was taking a nap in the rear seat. The impact flung me at the windscreen. He dozed off on speed. But our Creator was in charge. He saved us from the calamity. To God be the glory.”

When Vanguard spoke with him on phone, he was full of thanks and praises to God for saving his life, saying: “It is only by miracle my life was saved. It can only be God.”

He told Vanguard that he travelled to Ife, in Osun State, at the weekend to attend his secondary school old students’ meeting.

He explained that after the meeting he decided to visit his farm to access the stage of development and after a tiring outing on their way back the tragic accident occurred.

He told Vanguard that he is recuperating and in a stable condition, even as he thanked family members, friends, relations, well-wishers, and all that took time to send him get well wishes over his lucky escape.

