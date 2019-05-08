How 24-year-old refused to sell her 4-month-old baby in Imo

Chinonso Alozie – Owerri

A 24-year-old lady, Esther Anyanwu, said to be from Ikeduru local government area of Imo state, has cried out over what she described as several inducements by her relatives to sell her 4-months old baby.

The attention of Vanguard in Imo, Owerri was drawn to the predicament of this young woman by Virgin Heart Foundation of Peace Dike.

Investigating the ordeal of the young Mother, Esther, her anguished started from the time she got pregnant. She claimed it was as a result of forced-sex that she was impregnated.

ALSO READ:

Vanguard was told that her refusal to sell the 4-month-old baby has led to her (Esther) “Temporary excommunication from her relatives.” and that her people viewed the pregnancy as a disgrace.

However, narrating her observation to Vanguard Dike said: “For the past two weeks now, the foundation has been working so hard to reunite the lady back to her family. Esther Anyanwu, twenty-four years old, from Imo state.

“She was mystically lured by an unknown man in the IICC Owerri and raped. She only realised what happened, when she saw herself on the floor, in the empty event hall.

“Esther was rejected and sent packing for bringing to them shame. she could come back if she will sell the baby off or risks being excommunicated.”

Adding that “She left the house, abandoned the admission, she was offered to study, English Education, Since her two months pregnancy till now, the mother and baby had been living in an uncompleted church building.

“Her baby is three months old, lacks a good shelter, good medical care, suffers from cold and other ailments.

“She has refused different proposals to sell off her son by strange people, she has remained strong and continued to pass through difficulties to keep the baby.”

Vanguard