A 25-year-old housewife, Maryam Abdullahi, has dragged her husband to a Sharia Court ll, seating in Magajin Gari, Kaduna state, for slapping her in the presence of their children.

Maryam, who lives in Hayin Malam Bello, Kaduna, alleged that her husband slapped her because of a little misunderstanding they had.

“I went home to visit my parents, whose house is not far from where we reside. When I came back, he did not listen to my explanations on why I went out to visit them.

”He slapped me on my right cheek and it got swollen,” Maryam said.

The defendant, Ismail Abdullahi, 45, a bricklayer, admitted to slapping his wife.

“She always goes out leaving the children at home without my consent. I am pleading with the court to be lenient on me, I will never beat her again. I love my wife, Ismail said.”

The father of the complainant, Malam Muhammad Lawal, prayed to the court to warn the defendant to stop beating his daughter.

The Judge, Musa Sa’ad-Goma, ordered the defendant to beg for his wife’s forgiveness in court.

Sa’ad-Goma warned him never to hit or slap his wife again no matter the height of disagreement they have.

The judge also ordered the defendant to write an undertaking while his brother will be a witness. (NAN)

