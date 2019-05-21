Honestly, my wife’s complain makes me angry, husband tells court

Ibadan – The three-year-old marriage between one Kafayat Aliyu and her husband, Kamorudeen, was on Tuesday dissolved by an Idi-Ogungun Customary Court in Ibadan on the grounds of the latter’s irresponsibility.



Kafayat, a trader, who lives at Beyeruka area of Ibadan, told the court that she never experienced peace of mind and enjoyment in the union.

“The problem started the very moment I got pregnant for him. From the period of the pregnancy till birth, he did not contribute a kobo to the union.

“My child is now two years of age without his contribution; my family members and I have been taking care of the boy.

“He never for once bothered about our welfare,” she said.

According to her, whenever he returns home and she asks for money, Kamorudeen will always claim not to have any.

“He will say he didn’t make enough sales from his meat-selling business; this has been his usual excuse.

“He had also beaten me up a number of times.

“One day, he took away all the electronic appliances in the house, my gold chain and earrings as well as my N8,000 without explaining what he did with them,” she said.

Kamorudeen, 35, a resident of Adeoyo area of Ibadan, however, denied beating his wife.

“When I married her, things were going on well, but now, things have changed.

“As a result, I only give her money once in a while.

“She will, however, complain that whatever I give her was too small. Honestly, this makes me angry,” he said.

He also denied packing valuables out of the home and taking her money.

Having heard from both parties, the President of the court, Chief M. B. Balogun, concluded that Kamorudeen was not ready to take up his responsibilities as a husband and father.

He, therefore, dissolved the marriage and ordered Kamorudeen to be paying N5,000 as monthly upkeep allowance for the child.

In addition, he was ordered to be responsible for the payment of the child’s school fees. (NAN)