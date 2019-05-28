By Dayo Johnson

AKURE — THE Pan Yoruba socio-political group, Afenifere, yesterday, urged Yoruba in the South West to activate their traditional and communal self-defence system in the face of existential threats and killings by the herdsmen militia.

Declaring that the Yoruba land is under serious siege, Afenifere frowned at the activities of the herdsmen marauders all over Yorubaland in form of killings, kidnappings and rape of women.

It said: “The killings across the country by the herdsmen/militia are willful and deliberate in pursuit of their expansionist and conquest agenda.”

Rising from its monthly meeting held in Akure, Ondo State, the group led by its leader, Pa Reuben Fasoranti lamented that the nation was driving towards the verge of precipice.

n a communiqué read to newsmen by National Publicity Secretary of the group, Yinka Odumakin, Afenifere said that the killings are targeted at non-Fulani groups across the country.

Odumakin said: “The spate of wanton killings going on across Nigeria and being perpetrated largely by herdsmen/militia the only group that is in possession of unlicensed sophisticated weapons in Nigeria today without fear of any consequence as they seem to have official backing, promotion and defence.

[READ ALSO]

“Most, unfortunately, the government in place has betrayed perceived complicity as we are not aware of any member of the group on trial for these monumental crimes even when Miyetti Allah has owned up to some of them.

“Instead, the regime has treated them with kid gloves, making excuses for their crimes with our information Ministry and Presidential media office being made to look like Boko Haram and Miyetti Allah media centre.

“To avert this destructive scenario, we call on the Federal Government to immediately readdress its priorities in these matters and begin the process of running an inclusive country while re-defining law and order so that no citizen would take the life of another and not fear for consequences.

“We equally call on the international community not to stand aloof as Nigeria drives to the edge of the precipice. There is a big burden for the global community if things get out of hand in Nigeria.

“The meeting advised our people to active their traditional and communal self-defence system in the face of these existential threats.”

VANGUARD