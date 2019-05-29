Heavy security at venue of Sanwo-Olu’s inauguration

Lagos – There was heavy deployment of security personnel around the Tafawa Balewa Square(TBS), venue of the inauguration of Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu as Lagos State governor on Wednesday.

Scores of security personnel, comprising soldiers, policemen and officers of the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps(NSCDC) were seen manning strategic positions around the venue.

Some of the law enforcement officers were seen standing by Armoured Personnel Carriers(APCs) and vans that dotted the streets around the venue.

Those coming into TBS for the inauguration were subjected to thorough search by security personnel which also included officials of Lagos Neighbourhood Safety Corps (LNSC).

History is about to be made today here at the Tafawa Balewa Square where the Governor-Elect, @Jidesanwoolu will be taking the oath of office and inaugurated as the 15th Governor of Lagos State #LagosInauguration2019 #ForAGreaterLagos pic.twitter.com/FG08PbIDGn — The Lagos State Govt (@followlasg) May 29, 2019

Neatly dressed school children, trade union members and party faithful who arrived as early as 7am, had taken their seats.

As of 9.35a.m. most of the seats had been occupied, even as journalists had taken their positions.

Live At the Inauguration of Lagos State Governor, His Excellency Governor Babajide Sanwoolu at the Tafabalewa Sauare, Onikan Lagos. #SanwoOluInauguration #ForAGreaterLagos @gebusites @jidesanwoolu pic.twitter.com/1vxkQHdrb5 — APC Lagos State (@apc_lagos) May 29, 2019

Sanwo-Olu was yet to arrive the venue as at the time of writing this report, but the deputy governor-elect, Dr Obafemi Hamzat, had arrived in company of some security details.

Arrival of Lagos Deputy Governor-elect, Dr Obafemi Kadri Hamzat to today’s inauguration venue. #SanwoOluInauguration #ForAGreaterLagos pic.twitter.com/JNNyrcQUJi — APC Lagos State (@apc_lagos) May 29, 2019

Sen. Oluremi Tinubu (Lagos Central), the state’s Head of Service, Mr Hakeem Muri-Okunola and Sen. Musiliu Obanikoro were some of prominent personalities already present.

Traffic from most parts of the state to the venue was light. (NAN)