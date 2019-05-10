Health tips: Wash your body everyday

By Sola Ogundipe

The best way to get rid of any dirt, sweat, and/or germs that the body may have accumulated throughout the day is to wash your body at least once daily. A morning wash is essential, but a wash in the evening before going to bed is just as important. Washing the body helps you feel, look, and smell your best throughout the day.

You can take a shower or have a bath. A shower is done standing up. It involves water flowing continuously from the shower head onto your head and body. A bath is taken sitting down or lying in a tub of water. A shower is better than a bath when you’re dirty or sweaty from being outdoors.

If you’re just washing off from a normal day, a bath will get you just as clean as a shower. Shower at least once a day. If you are exercising or if you sweat a lot, you might have to do it twice a day but don’t linger in the shower. If you are unable to bathe or shower, have a sponge bath by using a damp sponge or hand towel to rinse your face. Gently scrub your entire body, removing dead skin cells and dirt. Pay attention to your underarms, armpits, groin and other folded areas of your body.

It is okay to shower with cold water, but slightly warm water is even better. Avoid using water that is too hot or too cold. Use a good bath soap. It is not essential to use antiseptic soap.

Rinse thoroughly with water. Use scented body wash and wear a mixture of deodorant and antiperspirant. It will keep you fresh longer.