Hand over on Friday, Okowa tells his commissioners

By Festus Ahon

ASABA—With about two weeks to his inauguration for a second term in office, Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State, yesterday, held a valedictory executive council meeting and asked his commissioners to handover to permanent secretaries of their respective ministries on Friday this week.

Promising to run an inclusive government in his second term as such was instrumental to the success recorded so far in the delivery of policies and programmes by his administration, he thanked members of the State Executive Council for their collective efforts and determination, which ensured the execution of government programmes and policies to the satisfaction of Deltans.

Okowa said: “In the last four years, I have had a working team, an Exco that realised that we are together and that our success story would be told together and I am proud to say that it is the collective efforts of each and everyone of us that had given us our success stories which also resulted in the resounding victory we recorded at the elections.

“I want to use this opportunity too to thank all Deltans for the support given us as a government; the love they had shown us and urge and pray that they will continue to guarantee us the peace and the support that they gave us this first tenure.

“As we look forward to next week as the deputy governor and myself take the oath of office, we want to reassure our people that we will be there for them, we will continue to strive to improve on the things that we had done and we look forward to having the cooperation of the people because working together as a people will make us excel.”