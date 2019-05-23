Halogen Security wins NSE, BusinessDay award

By Etop Ekanem

Halogen Security Company Limited has won the 2019 Next Bulls Award jointly organised by BusinessDay Media Group and Nigerian Stock Exchange, NSE.

According to Halogen Security Company Limited, in a statement, the Top 25 CEOs and Next Bulls Award is to recognise CEOs and companies who distinguished themselves by adding value to the investments of shareholders and the integrated security risk management company was adjudged as an outstanding Nigerian company, which imbibed good corporate governance, innovations and raised the bar in service delivery.

Reacting, Group Managing Director of Halogen Security Company Limited, Mr. Wale Olaoye, said he dedicated the award to owners of Troyka Holdings, the visionary founders of Halogen Security Company Limited and it’s over 20,000 employees.

He said: “On behalf of the board, management and staff of Halogen, we are immensely grateful to the organisers of this reputable award. This is unprecedented in the history of Halogen Security. We are most gratified to be recognised by such authorities as the Business Day Media Group and Nigeria Stock Exchange.

“This award is dedicated to the great owners of Troyka Holdings; their foresight has yielded results. And I must commend our over 20,000 workforce; our very effective Man-Guards and astute professionals, who toil day and night for us to build this world-class brand.

“This is an impetus to do more work. We are delighted that the award is coming on the heels of our major transformation to becoming a bigger, futuristic and a redefined security risk solution company.”

It is a call to ignite more innovation, shape new thinking, spark progressive collaboration and create tomorrow’s security solution today for the good of our people. Our ethical philosophy of professionalism, integrity, passion and excellence continues to be our guiding mantra.”

Also, Halogen’s Executive Director, Mr. Bosun Sosanya described the Next Bulls Award as “a call for us to be more efficient than before. Our past is history; we will have to continuously re-invent the wheel of our operations to be ahead of the market in terms of quality service delivery and integrity. I commend all our operations team members and the entire Halogen Group workforce.”