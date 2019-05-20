Gunmen storm ECWA, Baptist Churches in Kaduna, abduct 10 female choristers, others

Unknown gunmen have, reportedly, stormed two churches in Kaduna state, abducting 10 female choristers including others.

The gunmen stormed the Evangelical Church Winning All (ECWA) situated in Dankade Village, in Birnin Gwari local government area of Kaduna State during fellowship, shot sporadically in the air and abducted 10 of the female choristers, confirmed Chairman of the LGA’s Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Pastor Emmanuel Ibrahim.

According to him, the gunmen attacked the church on Saturday evening when the choir members were having a prayer session.

According to him, “the gunmen stormed the church when they were holding a combine Choir Fellowship. They asked everyone in the church to surrender his or her phones and demanded the whereabouts of the pastor.”

“After threatening the choristers on the whereabouts of the Church Pastor, the choristers then became afraid and showed them the pastor’s home. They went and took him away, his daughter with 15 others amongst which there is the son of the pastor of Assemblies of God Church.”

However, the spokesperson of the Kaduna State police Command, DSP Yakubu Sabo, had, at the time of filing this report, not yet reverted on the matter but had promised newsmen he would do so as soon as he verified the claim.

Meanwhile, another gang of gunmen were equally said to have attacked Baptist church Guguwa village, near Rigasa in Igabi local government area of Kaduna State where they killed one person and abducted two others.

