Gunmen kill one, kidnap 13 others in Kaduna

Gunmen, suspected to be kidnappers killed one person and abducted 13 others in different parts of Kaduna state Sunday .

Among those kidnapped were a pastor and his daughter as well as eleven other persons who were kidnapped in two churches in the state.

Two of the persons were kidnapped at Guguwa village, close to Rigasa where the train station is located in Kaduna, while the eleven others, including a pastor and his daughter were kidnapped at ECWA Church, Dankade near Zaria

It was gathered that one of the victims of the gunmen was shot right in the presence of his pregnant wife.