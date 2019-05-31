Gunmen kill Delta Poly staff, kidnap Katsina Poly lecturer

By Festus Ahon & Bashir Bello

BARELY one month after a contract staff of Delta State Polytechnic, Ogwashi-Uku, was killed by gunmen, a senior staff of the institution, Mr. Chukwudi John, was Wednesday shot dead by gunmen at a beer parlour in Ogwashi-Uku, Aniocha South Local Government Area of Delta state

It was gathered that the deceased, popularly known as Mr. Biggi, was shot six times at close range, while leaving the bar.

The circumstance that led to his killing was still hazy at press time, but the Public Relations Officer of the school, Mr. Manfred Oyibode, who confirmed the incident, said: “The Police are handling the matter. It will not be wise for me to make categorical statements on it now.

“He was not killed in the school premises. The news that filtered in said he was just coming out from the hotel when an unknown person shot him. He is not a lecturer, but a non-teaching staff.

The state Commissioner of Police, Mr. Adeleke Adeyinka, who also confirmed the incident, said no arrest has been made, adding that the deceased was an administrative staff of the institution.

…in Katsina

Meanwhile, a lecturer with the Department of Technical Education, Hassan Usman Polytechnic Katsina, Dr. Bello Birchi, was kidnapped by gunmen yesterday.

Vanguard gathered that Birchi was kidnapped at Tashar Bara’u village along Dutsinma Road in Katsina State.

Spokesperson of Katsina State Police Command, SP Gambo Isah, who confirmed the development, said its operatives are making efforts to rescue the man.

Contacted, Chairman of Academic Staff Union of the Polytechnic, ASUP, Dr Sabi’u Yau Abdullahi, said the union is greatly disturbed over the unfortunate incidence.

Meanwhile, at press time no communication had been established with the kidnappers.

Robber killed

Meanwhile, a robber was reportedly killed and another arrested in a gun battle between the officers and men of Operation Puff Adder and the hoodlums in the state.

The state’s Commissioner of Police, CP Sanusi, who confirmed the development while briefing newsmen yesterday, said the bandit was killed when his men raided the hoodlums camp in Illella village in Safana Local Government Area of the state.

According to him, “today (yesterday) at about 1p.m., based on a tip-off, Operation Puff Adder led by Divisional Police Officer, Batsari Division, raided one of the bandits camps at Illella village, Safana LGA of Katsina State.

“After a fierce gun duel, the team succeeded in dislodging the hoodlums from their enclaves as a result of which one of the hoodlums was killed during the shootout, while one was arrested alive and the rest took to their heels into the forest.

“The team recovered one AK-47 rifle with Breach No. 1986RG8604 and four motorcycles from the bandits,” CP Buba stated.