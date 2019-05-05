Gunmen attack Commissioner’s residence, Kill 400 Level Student in Nasarawa

By David Odama

LAFIA- Suspected gunmen in the early hours of Sunday attacked the residence of the Nasarawa State commissioner for higher education, Chief Clement Uhembe, and killed a 400 level student, Terlumum Hemba of the Federal University, Lafia.

The incident is said to have taken place at the commissioners residence at Kaduna Koro area, a suburb of Lafia, the Nasarawa State capital, along Lafia – Makurdi highway at about 1:00 am when the gunmen invaded the house.

Narrating the incident to Journalists in Lafia Sunday, an Eyewitness who identified himself as Daddy, said the gunmen arrived the Commissioner’s house at about 1:00 am armed with guns and other dangerous weapons shooting sporadically leading to the death of the 400 level micro-biology student.

The eye witness who claimed that he was hiding in a vehicle parked in the premises of the Commissioner, told newsmen however that the gunmen attacked the university student who they first came across and shot him on the chase at close range as he attempted to escaped and used sticks to beat him un till he gave up the ghost at the threshold of the compound.

The eyewitness stated that the gunmen also manhandled some of the occupants of the residence demanding the whereabouts of the higher education commissioner who was said to have traveled with some members of his family to Port Harcourt for a wedding ceremony of his son.

When contacted, the higher Education Commissioner claimed while speaking with journalists that he suspected some high level indifference of some persons opposing him and who had threatened to settle scores with him.

HIS words: “The issue arose from the victory of the All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship candidate in Ihuman Ward which the party had never won since its existence hence it angered a lot of people. Since the APC victory, my life has been under threat from some individuals.”

In his reaction when contacted, the Divisional Police Officer in charge of Agyaragu division, Mr. Biam, confirmed the attack and said the deceased corpse have been deposited at the Dalhatu Araf Specialist Hospital, Lafia adding that investigations into the incident has commenced.