Gunmen attack Commissioner’s residence, Kill 400 Level Student in Nasarawa

By David Odama

LAFIA- Suspected gunmen in the early hours of Sunday attacked  the residence of the Nasarawa State commissioner for higher education, Chief Clement Uhembe, and killed a 400 level student,  Terlumum Hemba  of the Federal University, Lafia.

The incident is said to have taken place at the commissioners residence  at Kaduna Koro area, a suburb of Lafia, the Nasarawa State capital, along  Lafia – Makurdi highway at about 1:00 am when the  gunmen invaded the house.

Narrating the incident to Journalists in Lafia  Sunday, an Eyewitness who  identified himself as Daddy, said the gunmen arrived the Commissioner’s  house  at about 1:00 am armed  with guns and other dangerous weapons shooting sporadically  leading to the  death of the  400 level micro-biology student.

The eye witness who claimed that he was hiding in a vehicle parked in the premises of the Commissioner,  told newsmen however that the gunmen attacked the university student who they first came across and shot him on the chase  at close range as he attempted to escaped and used sticks to  beat him un till he   gave up the ghost at the threshold of the compound.

The eyewitness  stated  that the  gunmen  also manhandled some of the occupants of the residence demanding the whereabouts of the higher education commissioner who was said to have traveled with some members of his family to Port Harcourt for a wedding ceremony of his son.

When contacted,  the higher Education Commissioner claimed while speaking with  journalists  that he suspected some high level indifference of some persons opposing him and who had threatened to settle scores with him.

HIS words:  “The issue arose from the victory of the All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship candidate in Ihuman Ward which the party had never won since its existence hence it angered a lot of people. Since  the APC victory, my life has been under threat from some individuals.”

In his reaction when contacted, the Divisional Police Officer in charge of Agyaragu division, Mr. Biam, confirmed the attack and said the deceased corpse have been  deposited at the Dalhatu Araf Specialist Hospital, Lafia adding that   investigations into the incident has commenced.


