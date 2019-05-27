Group task Ndigbo on Biafra remembrance day celebration

A group of Igbo organizations in diaspora known as Global Igbo Alliance (GIA) have urged the Igbo race to set aside a day for Biafra Remembrance day.

The group, GIA echoed that May 30th signifies a day of sorrow for Ndigbo and not a day for partisan politics.

In a statement made available to the press and signed by the President of the group, Dr Christian Duru and Secretary, Mrs Chinwe Eboh, GIA stressed that what May 30th signifies for Ndigbo is a day of sorrow (Iru Uju), and not a day for partisan politics. “It is the responsibility of Ndigbo not to betray our fallen heroes.

To politicize this day, is a calculated effort to score cheap political points through narratives that tend to undermine the millions of Igbo lives that were lost during the Nigerian/Biafran war. The Biafran war is our history and we must uphold it.”

Continuing, they said: “We also use this opportunity to commemorate the Centenary (100 years) anniversary of the Aba Womens’ Revolt of 1929, when our women showed great resilience and proved that Ndi Igbo (both men and women) are strong agents of political and economic reform.

Commenting further on the need to observe Ndi’Igbo and their eternal patriotic duty, GIA said: “May 30th remembrance are integral and crucial parts of Igbo cultural and traditional etiquettes that compel the Igbo to pay adequate and befitting homage to our dead. The observance of May 30th through total abstinence from commercial and economic activity by Ndi’Igbo all over Nigeria and the global Diaspora is an expression of our eternal patriotic duty not only to the Igbo nation now, but also, to generations unborn.

According to the GIA, “If, we abandon our cultural heritage, and fail to immortalize our most tragic historical experience of the 20th century; then, we are surrendering our divine rights to political expediency. The consequence, therefore, is that next time, when history visits with its baptism of fire, the Igbo nation will be forever extinct.”

VANGUARD