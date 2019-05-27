Group slams oil firm over alleged denial of employment

NIGER Delta Indigenous Movement For Radical Change, NDIMRC, has called on the Managing Director of Chevron Nigeria Limited, CNL, Mr Jeff Ewing to urgently investigate the denial of Captain John Tonlagha of employment after a successful interview with the company.

The group in a statement by its President, Nelly Emma, Secretary, John Sailor and Public Relations Officer, PRO, Stanley Mukoro, said it would resist any attempt by the American oil company to deny Captain John Tonlagha of employment.

According to the statement, “ Our findings show that Captain Tonlagha was on September 17, 2018, invited for an interview for the position of Mooring Master. He was successful in the interview and proceeded to the first medical examination on October 8 and 11, at Chevron Clinic, Lagos. The medical result indicated that drugs were found in his urine sample. He tried to find out the drugs found in his urine but to no avail.

“Our checks revealed that a second test was conducted at Chevron Clinic Warri on November 27, 2018, and there was also the discovery of drug interactions in his urine. The same result produced in Lagos Laboratory was duplicated in Warri Laboratory. This was insulting and a total embarrassment as he neither drinks alcohol nor smoke.

"We want a probe into this matter. We want to get to the bottom of this calculated attempt to deprive Captain Tonlagha of employment by Chevron.

“He took to an independent investigation which was conducted in both Nigeria and the United States of America. Specifically, the tests were carried out at Lily Clinic, Capitol Hill Clinic, all in Nigeria, US Coast Guard Test Centre and also at US Drug and Alcohol Test Centre, all in the United States of America. He was given a clean bill of health as all results were negative.

“We view the case of this qualified son of the Niger Delta Region, Captain Tonlagha as a deliberate attempt to deny him of employment by Chevron Nigeria Limited. Many of our qualified people have been going through this terrible experience in the hands of the Multinational oil companies. These oil Companies who are making so much from the Region do not want our people to be employed.

"These Nigerian Hospitals which are conniving with Chevron to cook up fake results in order to deny our people employed in the region must be investigated and brought to book. It is very clear that Chevron and other oil companies operating in the Niger Delta region have been short-changing our people in terms of employment and enough is enough of this," the group said.

Meanwhile, an effort to reach Chevron for reaction proved abortive at press time. However, a source close to the company confirmed that Captain Tonlagha was interviewed sometime last year, but declined further comments on the matter.

