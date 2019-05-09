Group lauds FG’s efforts to halt terrorism, armed banditry

The Muslim Media Watch Group of Nigeria (MMWG) has lauded the Federal Government’s efforts for halting the menace of terrorism and armed banditry in the country.

The group gave the commendation in a statement issued in Abuja on Thursday, by its National Coordinator, Alhaji Ibrahim Abdullahi.

Abdullahi also commended the presidential initiatives on the welfare of the Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) in the North East of the country.

“The emergence of President Muhamnadu Buhari as Nigeria’s new Leader since May 29, 2015, reduced all forms of atrocities drastically as he took several steps to halt the menace of terrorism and armed banditry.

“These include the decimation of Boko-Haram in the North East of Borno, Yobe, Adamawa, Bauchi and the Gombe States.

“The return of IDPs to their ancestral homes in Borno and Yobe states started and others followed systematically,” the National coordinator said.

According to him, some of the IDPs are now inhabitants of new homes built for them under the Presidential Initiative in the North East (PINE) as well as welfare packages from governors of Borno and Yobe states.

“Also, the Bill on the establishment of North East Development Commission (NEDC) put forward by President Buhari was passed by the National Assembly.

“As at yesterday, the Commission has been constituted and inaugurated by the President with N10 billion take-off Grant.’’

He recalled that in the last two months, Nigeria had faced several terrorists’ attacks, armed banditry, killing, maiming, abduction and kidnapping of many people across the country.

“This form of insecurity was parts of our lives between 2009 and 2015.

However, a renewed attack started shortly when the result of the last Presidential Election was announced.

“This gives credence to the threat made in some quarters during the electioneering campaign that if the President wins the election, the killings will continue.

“With the renewed insecurity in the land especially in Borno, Zamfara, Kaduna, Katsina, Sokoto, Taraba and Benue states, the suspicion of actualisation of that threat is being speculated,” Abdullahi said.

According to him, the Centre for Diplomacy and Democracy based in Washington DC, U. S. recently accused a well-known politician of being behind the armed-banditry, abduction and kidnapping in Nigeria.

“This disturbing stories coupled with daily and incessant attacks leading to killing, abduction and kidnapping of innocent Nigerians across about six states in the Northern parts of the country is worrisome,” the group coordinator said.

He said MMWG has therefore called on Buhari to immediately order an investigation of these reports and take drastic steps to halt insecurity in the country.

Abdullahi added that these terrible acts of the massacre of defenceless civilians and unprovoked attacks, as well as kidnapping for ransom, must be nipped-in-the-bud.

He said that the anti-democratic forces planning to disrupt Nigeria’s peaceful democratic process needed to be identified quickly and be made to face the wrath of the law.