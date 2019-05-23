Group issues 7-day ultimatum to Edo Govt to open 5-star Benin Central hospital

BENIN CITY-THE Talakawa Parliament , a non political organization in Edo State has given the Edo State government a 7-day ultimatum to open the 5-star Benin Central hospital built by the administration of former governor Adams Oshiomhole or its members will embark on hunger strike until it heed to their demand.

It would be recalled that the hospital which was commissioned by President Muhammadu Buhari in November 7th, 2016, has been under lock and key despite the fact that all the equipment needed for the take off of the hospital were purchased by Oshiomhole.

Addressing journalists in Benin City Thursday, President of the group,Marxist Kola Edokpayi and Wilson Imasuen Secretary General, noted that it was strange for the hospital to still remain under lock and key after the state government expended over N4billion of tax payers money to establish the hospital which was geared towards helping the health situation of the people.

“So we are still confused that the hospital is yet to be opened despite the fact that Oshiomhole handed over to another APC led administration in the state. Besides, when Oshiomhole was governor, Obaseki was head of the state Economic Team therefore he was part of the decision to build the hospital. So why has they decided to lock it up while we continue to suffer in terms of health care?

“There is no way Governor Godwin Obaseki can distant himself from the 5 Star Central Hospital, the Benin Water Storm Project, the Water Fountain at Museum Ground at Ring Road when tax payers money was used for the projects and even the Governor campaigned with the projects he is trying to demonize today.

“We wrote a formal letter to the House of Assembly in November, 2018 and a Committee headed by Hon. Damian Lawani was set up by the Speaker of the House to look into the reasons why the Hospital is still not opened with two weeks mandate given to submit the report, seven months after, the good people of Edo State are still waiting for the report.

the group declared therefore that “that the Governor of Edo State should within 7 days open the 5 Star Central Hospital or tell us why the Hospital will be under lock and

key even though the CMD, of the colonially built Central Hospital has said that because of lack of bed spaces, patients now sleep on the

floor and even provide lights for themselves in case of power outage.

“Failure to that, we shall relocate our houses to the Ultra Modern Hospital and embarked upon an hunger strike until the Governor do the needful” it stated.