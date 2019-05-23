Group drags rights commission to court over failure to investigate Wike

A Federal high court in Abuja, has been asked to order the investigation of Governor Nyesom Wike of River state over the violence during the conduct of the 2019 Presidential election in the state.

The Incorporated Trustees Global Integrity Crusade Network had dragged the National Human Rights Commission before the court asking it to compel the commission to begin the probe of Governor Wike for his role in the electoral violence that occured in the state during the election.

The plaintiff, through their counsel, Mr Edward Omaga, applied for an of Order of Mandamus compelling the commission to begin investigation into the role of Governor Nyesom Wike and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the crisis that led to injury of Captain Adams Salami and Corporal Adeosun Adebayo, whike performing their legitimate duties of ensuring a hitch free collation at Obio/Akpor Local Government Headquarters Collation Centre in Rivers State.

The plaintiff is also asking the court for an order directing that the sum of N5billion be paid by Governor Nyesom Wike and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) as compensation to Captain Adams Salami and Corporal Adeosun Adebayo pursuant to Section 6 (1) (e) of the National Human Rights (Amendment) Act, 2010 for the violation of their fundamental rights to human dignity.

The plaintiff said it is seeking the order on the ground that on 20th March, 2019 the Plaintiff/Applicant wrote a letter to the Defendant drawing its attention to the ugly incidence of inhuman treatment, violent attack and attempt to murder some military officers, particularly Captain Adams Salami and Corporal Adeosun Adebayo who were sent to maintain peace during the controversial Rivers State Governorship Election conducted on 9th March, 2019 in which the incumbent, Barr. Nyesom Wike sought re-election for a second term.

”Unless and until the Defendant is compelled by an Order of this Honourable Court it will continue to leave the fundamental rights of Captain Adams Salami and Corporal Adeosun Adebayo unenforced with the attendant negative effect on their health.

”The failure, refusal and or omission by the Defendant to investigate the role of Governor Nyesom Wike and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the crisis that led to injury to the persons of Captain Adams Salami and Corporal Adeosun Adebayo has caused them severe pain, mental trauma and psychological great damage, thereby entitling them to compensation.

”The Plaintiff/Applicant is aggrieved and hereby applies that this Honourable Court invokes the provisions of the law by issuing a Writ of Mandamus compelling the Defendant to forthwith jumpstart investigation of the role of Governor Nyesom Wike and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the crisis that led to injury to the persons of Captain Adams Salami and Corporal Adeosun Adebayo at about 10.30pm of Saturday, March 9, 2019 while the duo were performing their legitimate duties of ensuring a hitch free collation at the outer perimeter of Obio/Akpor Local Government Headquarters Collation Centre in Rivers State and appropriately refer the offenders to the Attorney-General of the Federation or Attorney-General of Rivers State, for prosecution”, the plaintiff said.

