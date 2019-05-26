Group asks militant herdsmen to leave Southwest

A socio-cultural group, Yoruba Council of Youths Worldwide (YCYW), has called on militant herdsmen in Southwest to move out of the area.

The group in a communique it released after a meeting of its members on May 23, at Ile-Ife in Osun State, lamented the growing insecurity in Yoruba land allegedly precipitated by militant herdsmen and members of the dreaded Islamic sect, Boko Haram.

In the communique signed by the group president, Aremo (Barr)Oladotun Hassan, it accused militant herdsmen and Boko Haram members of killing and kidnapping people of Yoruba stock, and consequently, issued a seven-day ultimatum to the alleged perpetrators to move out of Southwest states or risk reprisal attack.

It reads in part: “In view of the recurrent decimal of flagrant brutal killings by the gun wielding terrorist Fulani Herdsmen/Boko Haram, aggressive invasion and violent attacks and alleged kidnapping of innocent Yorubas and Nigerians domiciled in Yoruba Land, gross violation of fundamental rights to human dignity leading to serial and merciless killings of innocent youths, rising wave of insecurity across the nation in Lagos around Ojokoro, Ibadan to Ife road, Ibadan to Ijebu Ode/Benin Ore road, Ekiti to Akure and other highways kidnappings and robberies, incessant records of brutal ritual killings to mention a few, precipitating our unanimous resolution via final 7 days quite notice to all militant herdsmen/boko haram to stay off all our territories, towns, villages and highways in all southwest states.”

YCYW berated the federal government over the controversial meeting it had with Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria and its plan to float a radio station for Fulanis, alleging the government of indulging every whim of the northern tribe.

The socio-cultural group also hit out at the presidency for likened Miyetti Allah to apex socio-cultural groups, Afenifere, and Ohanaeze describing the comparison as “an irresponsible and reckless statement from a government under democratic rule.”