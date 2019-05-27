Gridlock may lead to closure of firms — OPS

By Victor Ahiuma-Young

LAGOS—THE Organised Private Sector, OPS, weekend, lamented that the protracted gridlock on port access roads has forced many companies to either close down permanently or relocate from Apapa completely.

Speaking on behalf of the OPS, Director General of Nigeria Employers’ Consultative Association, NECA, Mr. Timothy Olawale, called on the Vice-President, who is the Chairman of the Presidential Taskforce on Apapa gridlock to bring his commitment to be ar on Apapa gridlock conundrum.

Olawale said: “The Presidential order, though commendable, is overdue. Businesses, especially those using the ports for importation of raw materials have had to face untold hardship and loss of money through the charade and high level bottle-neck that has created a platform for corruption in the ports.

“The adverse effects of the lingering traffic situation and bad road network within Apapa/Tincan port axis and environs on corporate business, commercial activities as well as the social-cultural way of life of individuals either residing or doing business within that environment cannot be over emphasised.”

“Over the last couple of years, there have been recorded cases of companies either closing down permanently or relocating from Apapa completely.”

“Apapa ports road has become a constant nightmare and is ever on complete lock down due to the activities of massive, unchecked and unregulated activities of trailers and tankers accessing the ports and various tank farms as well as bad road networks and the deplorable state of infrastructures in the area,” he said.

The NECA boss lamented the colossal loss incurred by companies involved in the importation of sensitive raw materials, noting that aside from the physical and psychological trauma experienced by individuals, the extent of man-hour loss for organisations was enormous.

He said: “This deplorable situation has almost negated and rendered ineffective government’s effort at improving the ease of doing business in Nigeria.

“Because of the congestions at the ports and road networks, there is a down turn in the movement of vehicles to clear and transports materials and cargo from the ports, causing payments of demurrage.”

“Beyond the directive on evacuation of trucks from the roads, stringent action should be taken to ensure ease of clearing goods at the ports. Efforts to build alternative truck parks and reconstruction of the deplorable road networks should be fast-tracked.”