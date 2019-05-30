Greensprings students get $1.3m scholarships in foreign varsities

By Oghenefego Obaebor

Three exceptional students from Greensprings School have secured scholarships to study in Illinois Institute of Technology, Colorado Boulder and Georgia State University. These are top universities and colleges in the United States, United Kingdom and Canada.

While Fareedah Kassim got a scholarship worth $120,000 from Illinois Institute of Technology, Odianosen Okojie got $100,000 from Colorado Boulder, and Patrick Udochi secured full tuition from Georgia State University.

The students, after passing out from their various secondary schools, joined Greensprings School’s sixth form college – one of the few certified IB schools in Nigeria.

Upon completing their studies, they applied to the universities and colleges of their choice. Apart from being accepted, many of the students were also awarded scholarships.

The top tertiary institutions in the US, UK and Canada that the students were accepted into include the Universities of California-Riverside, Toronto, Manchester, Waterloo, Alberta, British Columbia, Warwick, Leeds as well as Georgia Institute of Technology, Kings College London, among others.

In total, over 100 universities accepted the cohort of 22 students with an average acceptance rate of five universities per student. They were awarded a total of $1.3 million scholarships.

Expressing her satisfaction with the performance of the students, Mrs Jennifer Sunkanmi-Qazzeem, the IB Diploma Principal of Greensprings School said: “It is a common saying among our IB students that being accepted into universities and colleges is a given; the main goal is to be accepted into top universities and colleges with substantial scholarships.

“Therefore, the acceptance of these students into the A-list schools re-affirms the fact that the IB diploma programme is the surest way not only to secure admission into top universities and colleges around the world but also a guaranteed path to securing meaningful scholarships.”

Dr Barney Wilson, the Deputy Director of Education in Greensprings School said: “Without any doubt, Greensprings School grooms students to become extra-ready for college and university. Over the years, many of our alumni have proceeded to top tertiary institutions across the world and graduated with good grades. I believe these students will be able to face the academic challenges and pass out in flying colours.”