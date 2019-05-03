Gowon, Okowa, Obaseki, Buratai hail memory of General Ejoor

…He worked with me to keep Nigeria one – Gowon

…He built the right structures as Military Administrator – Obaseki

…If we believe in his thoughts we can impact more – Okowa

BY JIMITOTA ONOYUME

Former Head of State, General Yakubu Gowon, rtd, Friday, described late General David Akpode Ejoor as a good soldier who worked with him to keep Nigeria one during the civil war.

Continuing, General Gowon said he was deeply touched by the death of General Ejoor, recalling that he(Ejoor) was his senior in the army at a time before he(Gowon) became Head of State.

” I am delighted to be here to sorrow with the family. I am sad with his passing away but his time has come. We are here to say goodbye. He has been a very loyal colleague. We worked hard to keep the country together, a professional soldier, a good administrator. He was my senior until the change took place. Goodbye, my colleague, rest well”, he said.

General Gowon recalled that General Ejoor was the first Military Administrator of defunct Midwestern region, adding that he retained him when he became Head of State. ” As a good soldier, he avoided been captured so he can fight another day. When he came back, I put him on various appointments. I will never forget him, he kept me very informed and he pleaded that the Midwestern region should not be a battleground during the civil war but it was because of the invasion. He was a good man. I knew most of the children he had before 1975. They called me Uncle Jack. May I say to all the children and the people of the old Midwestern region, I say we are here to console with the family

I will ever remember him for his sterling service to the country “, he said.

In their separate Goodwill messages, governor of Delta state, Senator Dr Ifeanyi Okowa and his Edo state counterpart, governor Godwin Obaseki hailed the memories of the late General Ejoor, noting his firm belief in the nations’ unity.

” I interacted with him and saw in him a wonderful statesman. He cared for the state and the nation. We deserve his likes. If we believe in the thoughts he had we can impact on our nation “, governor Okowa said.

Governor Obaseki lauded the late General Ejoor, saying he built the right structures as Military Administrator of defunct Midwestern region (which today is Edo and Delta state) for future governors of the states to build on.

He also cherished the role of the late General in keeping the nation one. “We owe him a sea of gratitude for erecting the right beacons as Military Administrator. His struggle to keep Nigeria a single entity will be cherished forever “, he added.

The Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Tukur Buratai in his funeral oration at the graveside recalled that General Ejoor was the first indigenous Commandant of Nigerian Defence Academy, adding that he bagged several honours as a professional soldier

” Late General Ejoor’s passion for peace and development was displayed in some of his achievements as governor of the Midwestern region. He contributed significantly to save Nigeria from disintegration and saved many lives hence General Gowon’s declaration” without Midwest there would have been no Nigeria”. His quest to develop Nigeria education sector made him resettle students of University of Nigeria Nsukka in other universities in Nigeria after their agitation during the civil war “, he said

“The late Senior Officer was a forthright gentleman and a professional Nigerian army officer who was genuinely committed to his duties. He had remarkable conduct and an overwhelming moral standard “, he said.

The Orodje of Okpe Kingdom, His Majesty, Major General Felix Mujakperuo rtd, Orhue I, Orodje of Okpe who later played host to the Chief of Army Staff at.his palace also spoke glowingly of late General Ejoor saying he motivated him to join the army.

Ejoor motivated me to join the army -Orodje of Okpe

“General Ejoor motivated me to join the army. He was the Chairman of our selection Board at the NDA. He selected me and he trained me. The army has done great things for me. Those training have helped me today. The army trains you to be a better citizen. We are no politicians “, he said.

Some other personalities at the funeral in his Ovvwor Olomu village, Ughelli South local government area, Delta state were former governor James Ibori, Chief of Naval Staff, CNS Ibok Ete General Akinrinade Alani, rtd, former Chief of Army Staff, COAS, General Alexander Ogomudia rtd also former COAS, General Kenneth Minima rtd, former COAS, General Azubuike Ihejirika, rtd. General Paul Omu rtd, and his wife Senator Stella Omu, Brigadier General Dominic Oneya who was ADC to late General Ejoor, General Obada rtd.

Air Vice Marshall Frank Ajobena rtd, Vice Admiral Preston Omatsola rtd, Chief Mrs Cecilia Ibru, Chief Goodie Ibru. President General Urhobo Progress Union, Chief Moses Taiga and so on.

Reverend Father Gregory Mukoro in his homily at the funeral said the late Ejoor had so much fear for God..”He came into the church with so Mich humility. He would always say God kept him alive”

Late Ejoor was governor of defunct Midwestern region, Chief of Army Staff and the first indigenous Commandant, Nigerian Defence Academy. He died February this year.

VANGUARD