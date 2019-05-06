Government has crucial roles in achieving SDGs ― Ihedioha

By Chidi Nkwopara – Owerri

Imo State Governor-elect, Chief Emeka Ihedioha, says “the executive arm of government has very crucial roles in the achievement of Sustainable Development Goals, SDGs”.

Chief Ihedioha made his feelings known in a paper, “The Role of Parliament in SDGs Monitoring”, which he presented at the 2019 Global Festival of Action for Sustainable Development that was held weekend, at the World Conference Centre, Bonn, Germany.

“The executive arm of government has the responsibility of monitoring the implementation and execution of the Sustainable Development Goals, SDGs, to ensure its successful achievement at local, national and international levels,” Ihedioha said.

According to Ihedioha, the SDGs, if studied critically, are in tandem with national aspirations of the executive arm of government in developing countries.

Ihedioha opined that “in Nigeria, at the level of the Executive branch, an office is specifically dedicated to monitoring and executing the mandate of the SDGs. It is domiciled in the Office of the President and headed by a Senior Special Assistant to the President. This Office monitors the implementation of the SDG goals in the country.”

Continuing, Ihedioha also said: “In Nigeria, education, health, poverty eradication, and infrastructure are critical sectors crying for more funding. It is my considered view that it is not just enough to end poverty and achieve the lofty goals and ideals enshrined in the SDG framework. It is also very important that better-resourced countries and institutions should step up their assistance and intervention to less developed and poorer countries of the world.”

Taking a closer look at the school system, Chief Ihedioha pleaded that the number of out of school children in some African countries must attract the attention of the more financially endowed countries and financial institutions.

“It is sad to note that women and girls still die in their thousands during childbirth. This is totally unacceptable and should shock the conscience of the world. That malaria still kills millions of people in some countries of the world is a crying shame to humanity”, Ihedioha said.

On the way forward, Ihedioha reasoned that whereas the less resourced countries have the primary responsibility to lift themselves out of these problems, they need more help.

“These less endowed countries need more urgent help if the SDGs would be attained by 2030, by a majority of the countries of the world”, Ihedioha said.

The Global Festival of Action for Sustainable Development, which was monitored in Owerri, reportedly attracted numerous participants from across the world.

