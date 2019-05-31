Gov Zulum orders immediate payment of salary/pension arrears

By Ndahi Marama

Maiduguri— Governor Babagana Zulum of Borno State, yesterday, ordered immediate payment and settlement of all outstanding salary and pension arrears of civil servants who had undergone biometric data capture or yet to do before the Eid-el fitr celebration.

The governor gave the directive when Chairman of Nigeria Labour Congress, NLC, Bulama Abiso, led other executive members on a solidarity/courtesy call on him at the Government House, Maiduguri.

Recall that his predecessor, Kashim Shettima, for over three years introduced controversial biometric data of all civil servants, which led to stoppage of salary payments of thousands of civil servants directly or indirectly affected by Mr. Bako led-committee.

But putting smiles on the faces of the affected workers and pensioners, Zulum directed all permanent secretaries in the ministries and heads of government parastatalls/boards/agencies to immediately compile list of their affected staff/pensioners, bring it on his table on or before June 3, 2019 for approval and payment before the forthcoming sallah.

His words: “As government, we cannot allow some of our civil servants affected by the biometric data to continue to suffer without paying their entitlements for the past three years when the exercise was introduced. For now, I am not interested in anything called biometric data, but to see that even if it is a table payment, all those affected in the exercise should be paid pending when they are found to be guilty or collecting different salaries in the name of ghost workers.”