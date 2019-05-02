Gov Yahaya Bello endorses Lawan/Gbajabiamila for 9th Assembly

Governor Yahaya Bello has declared his unalloyed support for the endorsement of Sen. Ahmad Lawan and Hon Femi Gbajabiamila as the heads of the 9th Senate and House of Representatives respectively.

The Governor who made this known while on a courtesy visit to the National Leader of the party, Sen. Bola Ahmed Tinubu in Lagos said the decision of the party remains his position on the next National Assembly leadership.

He said both of them are experienced and qualified to lead the Upper and the Lower Chambers.

“You are our National Leader and we are your children. You have set the agenda and we shall ensure we make it a reality.

“I supported Hon Gbajabiamila in 2015 but it was unfortunate that we lost out. This time around, we shall make sure the decision of the party prevails by electing the two of them to work with Mr President to move the nation forward.

“We have two Senators-elect from my State and seven House of Representatives members-elect. They will listen to us. Even the two others who are in ADC and PDP will be lobbied to support us”.

Governor Bello said his loyalty to the party and the National Leader of the party is not in doubt and that he will continue to build the party to remain unbeatable in Kogi State.

It would be recalled that the Governor led the party to a resounding victory in the 2019 general elections, a feat which is statistically better than the performance of the party in 2015.

Governor Bello inherited a House of Assembly dominated by the PDP in 2015. He wooed majority of them back to the APC and was able to ensure a clean sweep of the 25 seats in the House of Assembly in 2019. Political pundits said such feat is “unprecedented” in the history of the State.

A reliable source who is an aide of the Governor said the meeting between the National Leader of the party and the Governor was successful.

“It was a successful meeting. I am aware the Governor has told the two Senators-elect and the seven Reps-elect to support both Lawan and Gbajabiamila and they have pledged to do so.

“Asiwaju thanked the Governor for being a true party man and assured him of the party’s determination to retain Kogi in November.

Asiwaju said the performance of the Governor in the 2019 general elections was excellent and urged him to continue to pull everyone together for the greatness of the State”.

On whether the National Leader will support the Governor’s re-election, the source said APC is known for rewarding excellent performance.

“The Governor has done well politically and administratively. He will enjoy the support of all party leaders”, he said.

VANGUARD