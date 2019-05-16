Gov Emmanuel sets up 5-man c’ttee on projects verification, compilation

By Chioma Onuegbu

Uyo—GOVERNOR Udom Emmanuel of Akwa Ibom State has inaugurated a five-man committee to verify and compile all projects executed in the state since the inception of his administration.

The committee has the Commissioner for Works, Mr. Ephraim Inyangeyen as Chairman, while the Accountant General of the state, Pastor Uwem Essien; Permanent Secretary, Office of the Governor, Dr. Nathaniel Adiakpan; Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Works, Mr. Effiong Essien, Secretary Finance and General Purpose Committee, FGPC, Mr. Janet Daniel are members.

Inaugurating the committee at the Executive Council Chamber, Government House, Uyo, Governor Emmanuel urged them to carry out their assigned duties with utmost commitment in order to get accurate number of projects, level of work and cost of execution.

“The inauguration of this committee is a step to fulfilling the promises made by this administration to ensure transparency, accountability and integrity in governance. It is imperative to account for state funds expended on investments and projects execution,” he said.

Governor Emmanuel charged heads of government institutions to cooperate with the committee by furnishing them with accurate information and documents, saying that he looks forward to a thorough report that would put an end to speculations occasioned by misinformation.

He also charged the committee to ensure its report was submitted before May 29, 2019.

The governor also sympathised with the families of the two people who lost their lives on Atiku Abubakar Avenue, during Sunday downpour.

He said the victims may have been electrocuted because of the cables that fell from electricity poles during the downpour.