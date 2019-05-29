Gov Abdulrazaq pledges paradigm shift from past administrations

…welcomes constructive criticisms

By Demola Akinyemi

Ilorin – Governor Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq of Kwara state was sworn in as the seventh executive governor of the state, with a pledge of a complete paradigm shift from the activities of the past governments and evolvement of a state that works for all.

He also said that he would welcome constructive criticism that would bring about development in his administration and urged residents of the state to watch out for an improved and better administration.

Meantime,the immediate past governor of the state, Alhaji Abdulfatah Ahmed, said that he left about N5 billion revenue inflow in form of tax refunds from the Federal Government in public coffers, adding that the state has also recently benefited from a $750m World Bank grant for some development projects.

In his inaugural address, the All Progressives Congress (APC) governor of Kwara state said that the new government would make a difference, adding that, “what we have lacked before now are dependable and sustainable development plans, credible policies and policy discipline, accountability and transparency, a good sense of social justice and ability to expand social and political spaces that will promote tolerance, equality and innovation”.

Governor Abdulrazaq also said that the new administration would look into how public resources had been deployed in the past but to the extent that such inquiry would turn the page for the state in its quest for socioeconomic development.

He stressed that,”We are confident that we shall, together, make Kwara great again through prudent deployment of resources, involving the people in policy making, interrogating past decisions only to the extent that they enable us to move forward,” according to the governor.”

AbdulRazaq added that he welcomes constructive criticism, calling on the people to own the government and look forward to a new dawn that ushers in economic growth and equal opportunities for everyone.

“In all our policies, programmes and actions, the people of Kwara shall always come first,” he said.

“Today, I invite you all to join hands with us in government to repair and rebuild Kwara. I invite constructive criticism and urge you all to utilise our open door policy to communicate ideas and suggestions to us.

“What we stand for is to empower our people. Make society and life better. Strengthen family values. Improve efficiency and service delivery in our public services.

“Revamp our education to produce the best minds that will in turn make Kwara second to none. Promote industry, agriculture, technology and social services and open up new vistas of opportunities that will promote the common good.”

The governor attributed the APC victory at the polls to the collective efforts of the people, saying the new government would therefore make the masses the focus of its policies.

“I believe we all know that the Otoge movement and victory does not belong to any single person. It belongs to the people of Kwara. The spirit of that movement shall always remain with us as we work to achieve our dreams,” he said.

“If Otoge got us through the struggle to the point of victory, and given the enormous task of reformation and reconstruction ahead, it is now time for Iseya. As you will all agree, there is so much to be done. These range from institutional reforms and reconstruction, infrastructural development, human capacity building, social welfare and policy reforms to other socio-economic, cultural, scientific and administrative repositionings. It is not in our tradition to shy away from challenges. We shall engage them and find solutions.”

AbdulRazaq was sworn in at about 10:05 a.m. by the Kwara State Chief Judge Suleiman Kawu Durosinmi, shortly after his deputy Kayode Alabi had taken the oath of office.

The two were accompanied to the historic event by their wives Mrs Olufolake AbdulRazaq and Mrs Abieyuwa Tokunbo Alabi respectively.

The Governor later received the handover note from the out-gone Governor Abdulfatai Ahmed who was represented by the Head of Service Mrs Susan Dupe Oluwole.

Ahmed congratulated AbdulRazaq, urging him to trust in God to direct him in piloting the affairs of the state.

He said the outgoing administration left N5bn (receipts) in the public coffers while the state has also recently benefited from a $750m World Bank grant for some development projects.

Former governor Abdulfatah Ahmed in the speech said,”I offer my deep felt gratitude to the great people of Kwara State who gave me the mandate to manage the affairs of this state for eight years and to my predecessor, leader and Senate President, His Excellency, Dr Abubakar Bukola Saraki for providing me with the opportunity to ascend to these positions.

Your Excellency, I am pleased to inform you that just yesterday the state government received about N5b revenue inflow in the form of tax refunds from the Federal Government.

I am also delighted to announce that Kwara State, through our diligent efforts, is among the 21 States that met the eligibility criteria for the World Bank’s State Fiscal Transparency, Accountability and Sustainability Program for Results (SFTAS) 2018.

This feat qualifies Kwara State and the other qualifying states for access to a $750 million performance grant which I am sure will boost state finances when received.

Finally, I thank and commend the government’s and incoming administration’s transition committees for a job well done in midwifing a smooth handover and inauguration.

My dear Kwarans, I am leaving office as your Governor, but I will remain with you in spirit, praying that all you seek for our state, yourself and families come to pass in our lifetime.

May Allah continue to bless our dear state, elevate its people and uphold the peace and harmony with which he has endowed us.