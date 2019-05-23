Google tells Nigerian women to sieze opportunities in telecoms

By Ebunoluwa Sessou

Nigerian women have been charged to seize the opportunity in telecommunications as tools to make them better persons in their different spheres of livelihood.

Giving the charge, was the Head of Communication and Public Relations, Google, West Africa, Taiwo Kola-Ogunlade at a day training on Google Data Tools for Media Reporting Workshop for media personnel recently in Lagos.

Out of 190 media personnel present at the training, the percentage of men who participated in the training as observed was more than the women.

According to Ogunlade, there are opportunities for women in telecommunications, all they need to do is to take the bull by the horn.

He explained that the conversation about helping more women to be acquainted with technology is the conversation going on around the world to ensure that more women get access to the web.

“It is not just a Nigeria issue but a global issue. And that is why what Google has been doing since 2018 is to bring more women on the platform and to make it easier for women on the platform to access training among others.

“It is a big process and in Nigeria, the result has shown that men are placed in positions of authority even in media than women and google is aware of this and we will address it. There is a lot that we are doing’ he said.

He explained further that, the Google digital training programme is committed to training ten million people adding that 50 per cent of women has been trained.

“This is to ensure that more women get access to training, resources as well as resource persons. We are doing this across all levels because we want more women to be involved”, he said.

Asked why women do not seize opportunities, he said, “This is an issue that has been there for decades and fixing it will take a longer process. It is not something that will happen immediately.

“We have a programme that addresses gender issues within the in the Sustainable Development Goals, SDGs. Recently, we held international women’s day in Nigeria and we are planning to do more for Nigerian women”, he added.

Speaking on the one-day training, Ogunlade noted that Google is encouraged to see more people apply for training adding that, the more people get involved, the more the system is committed to doing more.

“This is one of the levels where we bring in everyone into a room and train them on media tools and applications. We also go to newsrooms to train media personnel on the challenges involved in the media world.

“This is an aggregated training for media personnel. It is a process of helping people learn better media tools and it is not a one day process. It is an advanced process. We are excited to see the movement and we believe that things will get better.

Opportunities are open to everyone including women, men, youths among others. Web does not discriminate. Once, you know it, you can use it, once you get access to it, you can use it.

“The future of women is the same with that of the practise itself. The inclusion is a big thing and until we are able to bring in more female with diverse ideas, we are likely to be recycling the same people every year.

“Women need to be involved. Inclusion is great not just for Google or the media but the economy at large. When we are able to do a thing, it will drive more revenue and we need more organisation to come up with idea and training. Inclusion is good, the more we drive it, the more it works for everyone”, he concluded.