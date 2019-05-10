God will vindicate Emir Sanusi II – Timi Frank

..Says Ganduje signed Vendetta bill

A political activist and former Deputy National Publicity Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Comrade Timi Frank, has condemned efforts by governor Umar Ganduje of Kano state to destroy traditional institution which has been in existence since 1805.

Frank specifically accused the governor of signing a political vendetta bill which is aimed to make the Kano Emirate under Emir Sanusi Lamido Sanusi irrelevant.

Speaking through a statement he made available to newsmen in Abuja on Friday, Timi Frank said it is gradually becoming the policy of the APC administration to clamp down on traditional rulers, recalling how Ganduje’s inlaw, the outgoing governor of Oyo state, Abiola Ajumobi, made attempt to destroy traditional institution in Oyo state and in Kaduna state where governor Nasir El-rufai sacked about 4000 traditional rulers.

The political activist said the traditional institutions across the country should not fail to condemn the latest development, adding that “It is Emir Sanusi today, it may be Sultan of Sokoko tomorrow.”

According to Frank, Emir Sanunsi did not commit any crime apart from being outspoken in action and in words against anti-peoples policies of the APC administration both at the federal and the state levels.

“Tide and Market may come and go but the history will not be kind to anyone who destroy the traditional institution. For political reason, governor Ganduje has dismembered the respected Emirate to prove a point, but the governor should know that the evil men do, live after them.

“I am strongly believe that God will vindicate Emir Sanusi the way He has done to Olubadan of Ibadan. One of the things that make Kano state thick is the Kano Emirate but for selfish reason, Ganduje has chosen to destroy the cultural heritage of Kano people. If I were Ganduje’s adviser, I would have advised him to learn from his in-law, the outgoing governor Ajimobi before it is too late,” Frank stated.

The political activist, however called on traditional rulers, especially Emirs in the Northern region and all Nigerians not to keep quite in the face of what he called injustice against Emir Sanusi, adding that if the APC Governors are not called to order such may soon become a policy across the state.

“It is a typical case of throwing the baby away with the bath water. This system that has become the order of the day under APC administration, cannot hold for too long.

“No matter how anybody feels about Emir Sanusi, injustice does not have two names, it is Sanusi today, it may be any other Emir tomorrow. Sanusi is not timid, Sanusi is a world class modern Emir, too enlightened beyond the reach of the tenant and mediocre in Kano government house.

“Ganduje should know for a fact that four years will come and go but history will not be kind to him forever,” Frank said.

The statement, however, congratulated Emir Sanusi for his recently announced appointment by the United Nation, describing him as a god without honour at home.