God can end Nigeria’s security challenges — Otuaro

By Etop Ekanem

oleh—Delta State Deputy Governor, Deacon Kingsley Otuaro, has urged Christians to redouble prayers to God to overcome Nigeria’s security challenges.

Otuaro, who represented Governor Ifeanyi Okowa at the 2nd session of the 7th Synod of the Church of Nigeria (Anglican Communion) at St Paul’s Anglican Cathedral, Oleh, Delta State, said: “The indices on security, development, gross domestic product and planning are not favourable. With redoubled prayers, God can positively rewrite the security and development narrative of Nigeria.”

Appreciating the support the church has been giving the Delta State Government, Otuaro charged the church not to relent in being the change agent the people need.