Give us lands for farming to cater for ourselves, IDPs beg FG

Internally Displaced Persons (IDP) at the Gwoza and Bama camp Durumi, Abuja, have appealed to the Federal Government to allocate farming lands to them to cater for themselves.

The Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the camp, Mr Umaru Gola, made the appeal at a children’s day celebration organised by Golden Little Lights Organisationon Sunday at the camp.

Gola said that the camp had been in existence for five years now and had a population of 3,015 people.

He said that their existence at the camp had been dependent on the good will of Nigerians like the Golden Little Lights Organization that visit from time to time to support them.

“Our prayer is that government should relocate us where we can farm; we are Nigerians so anywhere we find ourselves we will accept it because we did not pray to find ourselves in this condition.

“We have 18 camps in Abuja including this one, yet we have little or less to meet our needs.

“We from the North-East depend on farming, out of 100 per cent, 85 per cent depends on farming so in this camp, 75 per cent wants to farm but no land,” Gola added.

He said that they were tired of sitting idle and living at the mercy of philanthropists, adding that because they are in Abuja there is no land for them to farm.

He therefore begged the federal government to allocate lands to them in Nasarawa or Kaduna states, or any other praceful and accommodative state, where they can farm.

The spokesman thanked the Golden Little Lights Organisation for choosing to celebrate children’s day with the IDP children and prayed God to bless them.

“Their visit today is a message directly or indirectly to the government that they are not doing enough for us; there are many ways government can improve the welfare of the displaced in Nigeria, Gola said.

Ms Sharon Ashinze, the Co-founder, Golden Little Lights Organisation, said that they choose to celebrate with the IDPs giving opportunity to 500 displaced children to feel loved and appreciated.

Ashinze said that the organisation intended to make it an annual event to contribute their quota to humanity.

“It is heart breaking seeing innocent children like this, they did not beg to be displaced or poor, so it is really sad and I am glad to help,” he said.

Ashinze urged the government to step up their care for the IDPs, noting that they had no drugs in their pharmacy; most of the buildings were built by individuals including their maternity ward.

Ms Adedoyin Fabikun, another Co-founder, said that the organisation was an NGO focused on poverty alleviation, improving education, health and the general welfare of the less privileged in the society.

Fabikun said that school bags and other school materials were distributed to the children, among others. (NAN)