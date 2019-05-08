GenCos release 4,426 MW of electricity to national grid – Report

Electricity Generation Companies (GenCos), comprising gas-fired and hydro stations in Nigeria released an average of 4,426 Mega Watts (MW) of electricity into the national grid on Tuesday, a daily energy report has said.

The report, which was compiled by the Advisory Power Team, Office of the Vice-President, was made available to Newsmen on Wednesday in Abuja.

It said that the peak generation attained on the said date was 5,114 megawatts.

It said that the electricity released by the GenCos was up by 155.98 megawatts hourly from the figure released on Monday.

It said the GenCos also expected to generate 1,547.50 megawatts but could not due to unavailability of gas, while 909.1 megawatts was not generated due to high frequency resulting from the unavailability of distribution infrastructure.

It said 150 megawatts were recorded as losses due to water management procedures.

The report revealed that the power sector lost an estimated N1.2 billion on Tuesday due to insufficient gas supply, distribution and transmission infrastructure.

On sector reform and activities, it said that the dominant constraint for Tuesday’s generation was unavailability of gas, constraining a total of 1,547.50 MWs from being available on the grid.

Vanguard