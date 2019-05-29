GbaramatuVoice enters Abuja, Federal Capital Territory

The Gbaramatu Publishing Company Limited, the publishers of GbaramatuVoice, South-South, newspapers, yesterday announced its plans to open a new office in Abuja.

The new office is scheduled to be officially opened on Saturday, June 1 2019, and will be working with existing office in Warri, Delta state.

According to the Publisher/Editor-in-Chief of GbaramatuVoice, Mr. Jacob Abai, “Our new Abuja office lengthens GbaramatuVoice’s signage of delivering news beyond South-South geo-political zone. We’re delighted to bring our state-of-the-art office space to Abuja market.

“This office will offer easy access to media business of GbaramatuVoice.

“We are excited to invite the general public to the official opening of our Abuja office. Our responsibility to deliver moves us to be responsible to the public.”