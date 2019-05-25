Breaking News
Gbajabiamila leadership will ensure inclusive leadership – Group

By Elizabeth Uwandu

Nigerian Youth Parliament, NYP has thrown its weight for the election bid  of Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila as Speaker,  House of Assembly, in the ninth assembly, noting that  his victory will ensure an inclusive government.

Caption: Left to right (Hon sultan daniju NYP Lagos Central, middle Hon Oghene Egoh Emmanuel PDP Amuwo Odofin, right Kenku Yusuf Leader Lagos State students

This is as the group called on the opposition camps to support his  emergence in order to enable the enthronement of democracy and freedom.

Hon Sultan  Daniju,  Member, Lagos Central NYP, made this known during a courtesy visit to  Hon Oghene Emmanuel of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP,  representing Amuwo Odofin Federal Constituency.

Daniju reiterated that, ” We  have decided to support Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila  speakership candidacy. This becomes imperative to ensure that all hands are on deck towards ensuring a leadership that will truly stands firm to uphold the tenet of legislation, and to protect our democracy.

” We are assuring you, Hon. Emmanuel that Hon. Gbajabiamila will lead an all inclusive house if elected as the speaker of the Nineth Assembly. We therefore request the support of all opposition Honorable Elect and returning Representatives to support him for speaker

“We will in a date soon meet and address a gathering of all Honorables elected on the platform of opposition parties to further preach the gospel of Gbajabiamila , while using Hon. Emmanuel  as a link to all of them.” Daniju said.


