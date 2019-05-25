Gbajabiamila leadership will ensure inclusive leadership – Group

By Elizabeth Uwandu

Nigerian Youth Parliament, NYP has thrown its weight for the election bid of Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila as Speaker, House of Assembly, in the ninth assembly, noting that his victory will ensure an inclusive government.

This is as the group called on the opposition camps to support his emergence in order to enable the enthronement of democracy and freedom.

Hon Sultan Daniju, Member, Lagos Central NYP, made this known during a courtesy visit to Hon Oghene Emmanuel of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, representing Amuwo Odofin Federal Constituency.

Daniju reiterated that, ” We have decided to support Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila speakership candidacy. This becomes imperative to ensure that all hands are on deck towards ensuring a leadership that will truly stands firm to uphold the tenet of legislation, and to protect our democracy.

” We are assuring you, Hon. Emmanuel that Hon. Gbajabiamila will lead an all inclusive house if elected as the speaker of the Nineth Assembly. We therefore request the support of all opposition Honorable Elect and returning Representatives to support him for speaker

“We will in a date soon meet and address a gathering of all Honorables elected on the platform of opposition parties to further preach the gospel of Gbajabiamila , while using Hon. Emmanuel as a link to all of them.” Daniju said.