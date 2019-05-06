Ganduje moves to break Kano Emirate into four

By Abdulmumin Murtala

Kano State House of Assembly has yesterday initiated a move to create four additional Emirate Councils in the State that would elevate the current status of some District Heads to First Class Emirs.

The current debate came on the heels of a petition presented to the House by Salisu Ibrahim Chambers, seeking the nod of the legislators to accede to the demand, which was eventually presented on the floor of the House with the lawmakers giving their individual contribution for and against, a debate that had taken them hectic time to deliberate and adjourned its sitting to today for further continuation of the debate.

However, with the petition being hotly debated on the floor of the House, 13 legislators have already assented to the petition while the former Speaker of the House, Alhaji Isiyaku Ali Danja, who is from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) vehemently resisted the prayer contained in the petition, urging his colleagues in the House to maintain the status quo by allowing the existence of one emirate council to remain.

It was, however, the contention of the petitioner that, the demand it had presented was in consonance with the Kano Emirate Council Amendment Law which the House majority leader, Alhaji Baffa Babba Danagundi concurred with the submission of the petitioners on the existence of the Emirate Council Amendment Law.

With the clamour for the creation of additional Emirate Councils in Kano state generating considerable interest, the leadership of the House had adjourned its sitting to today, to give ample time for the lawmakers to further deliberate on the issue with a view to arriving at a unanimous decision.

It would be recalled that there was tension during the immediate past election and the inconclusive election where the Emir of Kano Muhammad Sanusi II fell in the bad books of the ruling APC in the state as he was accused of supporting the opposition PDP.

His pictures were destroyed at the Coronation Hall of the government House in Kano by supporters of Governor Abdullahi Ganduje who were chanting song calling for his replacement.

This move, if successful can reduce the Emir of Kano’s influence in the state with the creation of four more emirs like him.

VANGUARD