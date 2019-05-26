Ganduje inaugurates 36 new permanent secretaries

Kano – Gov. Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano State on Sunday inaugurated 36 new permanent secretaries in the state civil service.
The governor had on Friday appointed the new permanent secretaries.
Ganduje while swearing-in the new permanent secretaries at the Government House, Kano, urged them to remain committed to the cause of the state.
The governor, who said their elevation was based on merit, urged them to also assist him to realise his commitment to take the state to the next level.
He called on the appointees to inculcate the spirit of accountability, discipline and responsible conduct in the conduct of their duties.
”To whom much is given, much is expected and our expectation is very high on you. So, I hope you will serve your respective ministries as expected,” he said.
The governor congratulated the new permanent secretaries and wished them well as they take up their new responsibilities.
The swearing-in was performed by Mr Ibrahim Muktar, the State Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice. (NAN)