Ganduje declares assets ahead of inauguration for second term — CCB

The Code of Conduct Bureau in Kano State has reminded all outgoing elected and appointed political office holders declare their assets in line with the provision of the law or face the wrath of the law.

The CCB State Director, Umar Saulawa, gave the order in a statement he signed and made available to News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Kano on Tuesday.

According to him, the Bureau would not hesitate to take all the necessary actions against any Public Officer who violated the order.

He disclosed that the state governor, Dr Abdullahi Ganduje, has declared his assets for the end of his first tenure and the beginning of his new tenure respectively.

Saulawa said that the governor’s declaration of his assets was in accordance with the provision of the law as enshrined in the 1999 constitution as amended.

“This is to inform the general public that the Executive Governor of Kano state, Dr Abdullahi Ganduje, ahead of his inauguration on May 29, 2019, declared his assets.

“The declaration is for the end of his first tenure in office and the beginning of his new tenure for the second term respectively, “ he said.