Funke Akindele launches Dettol’s newly commissioned hand wash site at Mushin market

Dettol’s Clean Naija initiative started its health journey at Ojuwoye Market, Mushin-Lagos on Monday, May 13, 2019. The brand ambassador, Funke Akindele-Bello, who is the main driver of the initiative launched the newly commissioned hand wash station at the popular market as part of Dettol’s activities to mark the World Hand Hygiene Day.

The World Hand Hygiene Day is a global movement championed by the World Health Organisation (WHO), which, just like the Clean Naija initiative, advocates for better health and hygiene for all. The ultimate goal is to pass the message that regardless of age, ethnicity or socio-economic status, everyone can stay happier and healthier just by cultivating the simple habit of thorough hand washing.

Women and mothers who make up the larger percentage of the foot traffic at Ojuwoye market as buyers and traders, were educated on the importance of raising their wards to understand the need for meticulous hand washing. Also, the brand ambassador, Funke Akindele-Bello, taught the participants the proper way that health professionals advise that hands should be washed in order for it to be clean and germ-free.

Speaking at the launch, Funke Akindele called on the traders at Ojuwoye market, to cultivate the habit of washing their hands thoroughly, especially since they “touch the edible elements that go into homes and make up what the whole family would eventually eat”.

Also present at the launch was Alhaja Mufuliat A. Adebunmi, the Iya Oloja, Odi-Olowo/Ojuwoye. She expressed her enthusiasm for the commissioned hand wash site because it marked the beginning of a healthier community.

RB Nigeria, through its Dettol brand, already have a number of programs committed to educating Nigerians on better health practices. They include: The School Hygiene Program, through which RB has educated over seven million children on proper hand hygiene habits over the past 7 years, and the New Mum’s Program, through which RB has educated over five million pregnant and new mothers on hygienic practices to protect them during the pre- and post- phases of their pregnancies.