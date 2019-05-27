Fulani radio: We issued license for Nomadic education – NBC

By Emmanuel Elebeke

The National Broadcasting Commission has said that it did not issue radio license for any tribal or ethnic interest but for nomadic education.

In a statement by the management said the National Commission for Nomadic Education duly applied for Broadcast license in furtherance of its objectives to develop and maintain nomadic education outreach programmes, including electronically mediated ones.

The Commission was reacting to the media controversy over the license granted to the National Commission for Nomadic Education for the establishment of a radio station to operate on the AM band.

The statement reads in part, ‘‘The National Commission for Nomadic Education duly applied for Broadcast license in furtherance of its objectives to develop and maintain nomadic education outreach programmes.

‘‘The letter of provisional approval dated September 28th, 2018, was issued to the National Commission for Nomadic Education. The duration of the license is from October 8th, 2018 to October 8th, 2023.

‘‘The station’s programmes, which shall be purely educational, are designed to cater for the interest of migrant fishermen, herders, hunters, farmers, and migrants.’’

The Commission said it is a misrepresentation for any person, or organization to imply that the licensed station was just for a particular group.

‘‘The Commission wishes to state that similar educational broadcast licences were issued to institutions of higher learning and other Governmental institutions with comparable needs, such as the Armed Forces of Nigeria, The Federal Road safety Commission, and related institutions.’’

Worried by the development, the NBC called on all broadcasting stations to exercise restraint in the treatment of sensitive issues that could threaten the unity and stability of Nigeria.

The Commission also enjoined broadcasting stations to be professional, and take guidance from the Nigeria Broadcasting Code, at all times, reminding all broadcasters to be mindful of their social responsibility to promote the well-being and peaceful co-existence of the various groups in Nigeria in keeping with the objectives of broadcasting in Nigeria.

‘‘Specifically, the Commission enjoins broadcasting stations to take special note of the following provisions of the Nigeria Broadcasting Code, which emphasize peace and national integration.

‘‘While upholding professionalism and observing global best practices, stations are further advised to treat potentially divisive issues with tact and sensitivity.

‘‘The Commission therefore reiterates that broadcast organizations are expected to exercise freedom of expression as agents of society, not for any personal or sectional rights, privileges and needs of their own or of their proprietors, relatives, rights or supporters as highlighted in the Nigeria Broadcasting Code,’’ it further posited.