A civil society group under the aegis of “Initiative For Conciliation And Right Protection” has called on the Federal Government of Nigeria and President Muhammadu Buhari to allow Sheikh El Zakzaky, the leader of Islamic Movement in Nigeria (IMN) popularly known as Shiite to attend to his deteriorating health condition abroad, based on the recommendations of medical expert who came from abroad to examine him.

The group in a joint statement issued at a press conference In Abuja on Thursday afternoon by the leaders of the Group, Comrade Ahmad S Isa and three others condemned the continued detention of El Zakzaky, calling on all well-meaning Nigerians and leaders across the world to look into the matter.

The statement read in part: “It is approaching four years today when the once peaceful City of Zaria, where the Headquarters of the Islamic movement in Nigeria was thrown into a regrettable and mourning history, consequence of which has continued to cause the deaths of several innocent Nigerians that belong to the movement.

“Under President Muhammadu Buhari’s watch, the Nigerian Army attacked the Islamic movement over what they termed as obstruction of road in Zaria, Kaduna State. In the attacks over one thousand Nigerians loyal to Sheikh Zakzaky were massacred including women and children. Sheikh El Zakzaky’s three sons were murdered in cold blood and the Sheikh, together with his wife were shot severally in their home by the soldiers. The Soldiers later dragged them in the blood of their sons and handed them over to the DSS. Since then, they have been illegally detained without proper medical attention.”

“We are displeased that the Sheikh and his wife are still under detention despite the gravity of their injuries and their deteriorating health condition, despite a Federal High Court judgement delivered in December 2016 by Justice Gabriel Kolawale that ordered for the immediate and unconditional release.

“We are calling on the Federal Government of Nigeria (FGN) led by President Muhammadu Buhari to allow Sheikh Zakzaky and his wife to be flown abroad for proper medicare due to the various injuries sustained during his ordeal in the hands of the military, medical experts who came to Nigeria to check his health, clearly stated the need for him to be taken abroad for adequate medical treatment, especially his left eye that is now riddled with bullet particles. The government must take this request very seriously.”

