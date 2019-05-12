Frank gives Senate 7-day altimatum to release report on Maina



…Condemn EFCC’s persecution of Saraki

A political activist and former Deputy National Publicity Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Comrade Timi Frank, has issued a seven-day ultimatum to the senate to make public theirr investigations carried out on the former chairman of the Presidential Task Force on Pension Reforms, Alhaji Abdulrasheed Maina

Frank threatened to drag the red chamber to court if it fails to release the report at the expiration of seven days.

The Senate had set up an ad hoc committee to investigate the dismissed civil servant on how he (Maina) got into the country after he left the shores of Nigeria and trailing a report that he was on EFCC wanted list for about two years.

Maina, before he was dismissed due to several allegations led the PRTT which was inaugurated on 10th June, 2010 by the former President Dr. Goodluck Ebele Jonathan, with a clear mandate to restructure the Head of Service Pension Office, Police Pension Office, among others.

Speaking through a statement made available to newsmen on Sunday, Frank also condemned in strong terms, what he called persecution of the President of the Senate Bukola Saraki by the Economic and Financial Crime Commission (EFCC).

The political activist said “Since it is an era of fighting corruption, all hands must be on deck. The Senate must reveal to the general public what its committee discovered during the investigation of former Chairman of the Presidential Taskforce on Pension, Abdulrasheed Maina.

“I have, however, prepared my lawyers to sue the Nigerian Senate if its ad hoc committee fail to make public the outcome of its investigation in the next seven days. This is necessary for the nation Nigeria to know who are her real enemies and those who have served her diligently,”Timi Frank said.

While condemning the sealing of residential houses located in Ikoyi, Lagos, owned by the Senate President, Bukola Saraki, by the EFCC, Frank said the APC administration has mismanaged the much talked about fight against corruption for witch-hunting of the perceived political enemies.

These same houses were the reason the Senate President was earlier investigated by the same EFCC and later dragged to the Code of Conduct Tribunal, the case went all the way to the Supreme Court of Nigeria where Sen. Bukola Saraki was discharged and acquitted, it goes to show that APC’s administration has shown that,it is a lawless government.

“Nigerians at all level must speak up against injustices in the land. We must help the clueless government of APC in the fight against corruption. Political persecution should not be seen as right against corruption.”

Frank sited Emir Sanusi Lamido Sanusi of Kano state as another figure currently facing political vendetta in the hands of APC government.

He accused the presidency of plot to humiliate and eventually remove the Emir of Kano.

“This is the reason why Ganduje ignored the exparte order from the court issued on Friday because he has the support and the backing of the presidency to remove Sanusi by hook or crook, dead or alive.

“If the Kano citizens and by extension Nigerian citizens allow this impunity to stand, it means that the APC next level campaign of destroying institutions in Nigeria as can be seen with what transpired in the National assembly, the judiciary and now, the traditional institutions which is the hope of the common man is becoming a reality. The next target is the religious institutions,” Frank stated.

