France 2019: Oshoala, Ihezuo to complete Super Falcons’ squad in Austria

Ilorin – Super Falcons’ strikers Asisat Oshoala and Chinwendu Ihezuo have arrived the Super Falcons’ Avita Resort camp in Austria, completing the final squad of 23 players.

The team’s Head Coach, Thomas Dennerby, had earlier picked 21 players.

Ademola Olajire, the Director of Communications at Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), said in a statement on Sunday the two players were left out to join the team later.

NAN reports that the team was preparing for the 8th FIFA World Cup in France.

Olajire said the nine–times African champions went on an endurance drill in the woods of Bad Tatzmannsdorf on Saturday.

According to him, it was to ensure stamina building for the players by the technical crew ahead of the World Cup.

He explained that 21 players, including forward and captain Desire Oparanozie and defenders Onome Ebi and Osinachi Ohale, took part in the drills.

”There will be normal training sessions on Monday and a training match, against an All-Star team, had been scheduled for Tuesday at the team’s camp.

”The Falcons will depart from Austria on June 4 for Paris before proceeding to Reims, the city where they will play their first match.”

NAN also reports that the Falcons will lock horns with Norway on June 8, before facing Korea Republic in Grenoble on June 12.

They will play their last group stage match against host nation France in Rennes on June 17.(NAN)