Former Head of State, Abdulsalami Abubakar commends Obaseki’s performance

Former Head of State, General Abdulsalami Abubakar (rtd.) has commended Edo State Governor, Mr Godwin Obaseki, on his sterling developmental strides in the state, and called on Edo people to continue to support the governor and his policies.

Abubakar disclosed this Thursday while addressing journalists after a closed-door meeting with the governor, at the Government House, in Benin City, the state capital.

He urged residents of the state to support the state government to sustain the developmental strides, by paying their taxes and protecting public facilities against vandalism.

“I served in Benin City long ago and I cannot believe the level of the development made so far. I commend the governor for the successes he has achieved. The development I have seen in Benin City is quite commendable,” he said.

General Abubakar lauded the governor for his vision and doggedness in improving living standards, noting, “The state government is doing what it can provide a good life for the people. It is the duty of the citizens to protect these facilities and pay their taxes.”

The former Head of State was in the state to also attend the 20th Anniversary of the Igbinedion University, Okada.

He expressed satisfaction that the decision taken 20 years ago to grant operational licenses to private universities has created opportunities for more graduates to be trained in the country, adding, “When you look down memory lane, you will see a large number of people who have gone through private universities. It is very fulfilling that is why I came to celebrate with Igbinedion University.”

He urged the Federal Ministry of Education to improve on supervision of curriculum, facilities and ensure adequate monitoring of Nigerian universities so they can secure top spots in world universities’ rankings.

Governor Obaseki described the visit as an honour and commended the former Head of State for embarking on policies that are still yielding positive results in the country.

He expressed appreciation to the former Head of State for being part of the team that provided the enabling environment for setting up of private universities in the country, which enhanced access to quality education to many Nigerians.

“I am so glad and grateful to God that in his lifetime, he is beginning to see the fruits of the decisions he made in the education sector 20 years ago. That is what leadership is all about and that is what we want to emulate in Edo state. We want to make sure we drive development that benefits all of our people and not a few individuals,” the governor said.