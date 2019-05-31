Forensic expert lauds NASS for passage of CIFIPN bill

…urges Buhari to sign into law

By Gabriel Ewepu

ABUJA- A forensic expert, Dr Mannixs Paul, has lauded the National Assembly for the passage of law establishing the Chartered Institute of Forensic and investigative Professional of Nigeria, CIFIPN, with some days to the expiration of the 8th Assembly on June 8, 2019.

Paul who has being a passionate forensic professional in fight against white-coloured crimes as the Continental Director of International Institute of Certified Forensic Investigative Professional, North America, and the President of Uniworld Corporate Investigation and Security Specialist LLC, USA, made the commendation while assessing the action of NASS towards the establishment of CIFIPN, which he expressed optimism that it will positively impact in curbing all forms of fraud, money laundry, and other corrupt practices in both public and private sectors of the economy.

He also added that the institute will bring about financial discipline, prudence in financial management, transparency and accountability in the public financial resources deployment at the federal, state, and local government levels.

He, therefore, called on various academic institutions in the country to join the fight against white-collar crimes and corruption through sharing of knowledge and experience among professionals in various communities, and occupations.

He also acknowledged promoters of the CIFIPN bill who have fought courageously, especially the Pro-Term President, Dr Victoria Enape, for promoting forensic skills in the fight against corruption in Nigeria.

He said: “The unprecedented action of the 8th Assembly and the leadership was well applauded by Nigerians in the Diaspora and Intelligence Professional Community.

“Regardless of the long passage of conquering the obstructions, the actions of both houses, Senate and Representatives are well celebrated, and their selfless action is now a gateway to a new beginning for the country. Nigeria as a nation cannot continue in the old failed paths and looking forward to a ground-breaking result is self-deceiving.

“This was timely because the issue of a synchronized systemic culture of white-collar crimes and corruption can no longer be overlooked. It is believed that uncontrolled corruption is deemed as enormous threat to national security and the sustainability of a nation building greatly depends on the proactive response of patriots to do what is expedient for the common good of the nation.”

Meanwhile, he also called on President Muhammadu Buhari, to consider the law as a strong instrument in the fight against corruption and speedily sign it into law, especially in this ‘NEXT LEVEL’ of his second term in office, in order to make the fight a sophisticated one with professional forensic investigators and auditors who will make it tough for criminals to hide and get away with their loots.

However, he (Paul) pointed out that the multi-cultural nature of the country has over the years negatively impacted in the growing corruption as it promotes and protects corrupt government officials because he or she is of their tribe, ethnic group and religious organization.

“We quite understood that in a multifaceted society like Nigeria, where diversity, which supposed to be strength, when poorly managed sometimes makes it difficult to achieve real change because appointed agents and interest groups are most likely to place self-interest and personal aggrandizement over the progressive agenda of the country, which is a misguided decision.

“Nigeria is a multicultural society, and seeking to be like other nations to fight corruption might be harder than one may think, because a society that is not ruled based has a greater tendency to undermine their laws, then how can you successfully prosecute white collar-crimes and succeed in the legal system”, he said.

He also charged the three levels of governance in the country to take accountability more seriously in their service to the people, and also the people should not hesitate to hold them accountable by exposing corrupt and sharp practices that could be detrimental to their overall well-being.

“Based on the prevailing situation in developing nations, especially Nigeria, the lack of enabling environment for law enforcement agencies to speedily expedite prosecution and conviction would be challenging.

“The changing times demand greater accountability for the three arms of government to do their statutory duties for their services to the nation, and always remember those who highly esteemed their ‘Subjective Responsibility than Objective Responsibility’ are not remembered for good.

“The society is looking for selfless servants, who are patriotic to their nation, and want to rebrand the nation that highly esteems basic rule of law, which comprise of equity, justice and fairness to give hope to the next generation for greater Nigeria”, he stressed.