Fixed income investments crash 45.5% over normalisation in FPI inflow

By Nkiruka Nnorom

After surging by over 51 per cent in March following huge staking by foreign portfolio investors who have been aligning their portfolio in favour of fixed income instruments, activities in the market crashed by 43.51 per cent in April 2019 due to portfolio normalisation.

Turnover in the fixed income and currency markets had risen to N28.98 trillion in the month of March 31, 2019, from N19.18 trillion in February, representing 84.47 percent year-on-year (YoY) increase from N15.71 trillion recorded in February 2018.

However, transactions in the market took a downward turn last month, falling to N16.37 trillion.

Analysis of activities in the OTC (Over-the-Counter) market for the period ended April 30, 2019, showed that total fixed income turnover declined by 47.59 percent to $15.83 billion compared to $33.26 billion recorded in the previous month of March, a development the FMDQ OTC Securities Exchange attributed to normalisation in Foreign Portfolio Investment, FPI, inflows following the post-election surge recorded in March.

Similarly, turnover at the Investors & Exporters (I&E) window depreciated to $5.31 billion, representing 29.01 percent decrease against $7.48 billion recorded in March.

Analysis of FX turnover by product type showed a month-on-month (MoM) decrease in both FX Spot and FX Derivatives by 50.33 percent to $10.80 billion and 42.60 percent to $5.02 billion respectively.

The MoM decrease in FX Derivatives, according to FMDQ, was driven mainly by decreases in FX Swaps and Futures turnover.

