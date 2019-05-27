Fix deplorable roads in Lagos, Razak urges Sanwo-Olu

LAGOS — A former Commissioner for Public Transportation in Lagos State, Chief Lanre Razak, yesterday, urged the governor-elect, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu to take urgent steps in repairing most of the bad roads across the state to ameliorate the suffering of motorists and commuters.

In a statement in Epe yesterday, Razak, while congratulating Sanwo-Olu and the deputy governor-elect Dr. Obafemi Hamzat, said the deplorable condition of some of the federal and state roads, as well as heaps of wastes had been a major source of concern to many Lagosians which require immediate government attention.

He said: ”Government should quickly address the heavy vehicular traffic experienced daily on most Lagos roads caused by the damaged portions. The State Public Works Corporation should be made more proactive in fixing bad roads while those responsible for management of waste redouble their efforts to ensure a cleaner Lagos and better environment.”

“Fortunately both of them are products of the leadership school of the national leader of the All Progressives Congress, APC, and former Governor of the State, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu who wants quality leadership and encouraged the emergence of Mr. Sanwo-Olu and Dr. Hamzat.

“I am convinced that they will not disappoint Lagosians in terms of performance and good governance because they fully understand the needs of the people and will deliver qualitative service in line with the manifesto of the APC which is designed towards achieving better living standard for the people.

